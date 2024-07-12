 Tua contract compromise | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua contract compromise

Lets say he gets $175M in guaranteed money. That would rank him between Jalen Hurts $179.4M ranked #6 and Jared Goff $170.6M ranked #7. Both of them have been to a Superbowl and Tua has not even won a playoff game. So he would have no argument that he is being underpaid.

Lets say he gets $256M in total contract value. That would rank him between Josh Allen $258M ranked #6 and Jalen Hurts $255M ranked #7. Josh Allen has won multiple playoff games and been to an AFC Championship game and Jalen Hurts has been to a Superbowl.

Lets say he gets a contract with an annual value of $51.5M. That would rank him between Lamar Jackson $52M ranked #5 and Jalen Hurts $51M ranked #6. Lamar Jackson has been an NFL MVP and Jalen Hurts has been to a Superbowl.

I think that would be a fair deal for both sides. The Dolphins would probably like to pay a bit less and Tua probably thinks he should make a bit more but this would be a fair compromise.
 
Another contract thread?
So Tuas contract negotiations will largely boil down to the fact that he's played one playoff game against the best NFL player of all time in negative 30 degree weather?

And not the sum of his career? Riiiiight.

Hasn't Tua lost less playoff games than Allen and Hurts? See I can say foolish stuff that make no sense too.
 
I hope Tua's contract gets done. Tua and whole team play deep into playoffs. That includes coaches being better too
 
BROGS said:
I hope Tua's contract gets done. Tua and whole team play deep into playoffs. That includes coaches as well.
Click to expand...
You hope coaches contracts get done or Tua and Co have a shot at deep in the playoffs without the coaches? 😂
 
At least you understood what meant. Right?
 
Its been long bad week at work. I think maybe I made vodka forget this week too strong. Lol
 
