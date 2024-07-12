Tua contract compromise

Lets say he gets $175M in guaranteed money. That would rank him between Jalen Hurts $179.4M ranked #6 and Jared Goff $170.6M ranked #7. Both of them have been to a Superbowl and Tua has not even won a playoff game. So he would have no argument that he is being underpaid.



Lets say he gets $256M in total contract value. That would rank him between Josh Allen $258M ranked #6 and Jalen Hurts $255M ranked #7. Josh Allen has won multiple playoff games and been to an AFC Championship game and Jalen Hurts has been to a Superbowl.



Lets say he gets a contract with an annual value of $51.5M. That would rank him between Lamar Jackson $52M ranked #5 and Jalen Hurts $51M ranked #6. Lamar Jackson has been an NFL MVP and Jalen Hurts has been to a Superbowl.



I think that would be a fair deal for both sides. The Dolphins would probably like to pay a bit less and Tua probably thinks he should make a bit more but this would be a fair compromise.