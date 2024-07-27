Tua Contract Details Discussion Thread

Inside the Tua Tagovailoa deal He has a $147 million practical guarantee at signing.

Kelly: Details show Dolphins made Tua Tagovailoa one of NFL’s five highest paid QBs Tua Tagovailoa’s new deal likely means Dolphins have a three year window to win the Super Bowl before his contract becomes unmanageable.

This is separate from the Tua is signed, everyone have a party thread. The intent is to discuss the details of his deal and what they mean, as some of this stuff seems to have been lost and buried in the other thread. If the mods want to delete this, so be it. Here is what I can pull apart, and what I think it means. I am not fully certain, and some of these are questions too. In no particular order:-Tua's cap hit drops by $13.5mm this season. Why did they structure it this way? Is the intent to sign more players this year (I can't imagine who is out there), or is it to leave room to extend others already on the roster, and take some of the hit this year? I do not fully understand the rationale.-It actually seems like it is a bit more friendly to the Dolphins than I would have thought. There is actually only $93mm in fully guaranteed money, with only a $42mm signing bonus, compared to the $75mm and $73mm Love and Goff got. $54mm due in 2026 vests in 2025. I am not sure what that means, but it seems possible that if something went really bad this year for example Tua got hurt again, the Dolphins could get out.-Subsequent to that vesting, people are viewing this as a 3 year deal for $150mm, and the Dolphins could get out cleanly after that with only $3mm more of a hit.It seems to me that the deal is more Dolphins friendly than it looked on the surface, and gives the Dolphins some outs after a shorter period of time if things do not go well. If they do go well, they keep paying Tua, which is fair for both sides.Maybe the short term outs and 3 year effective nature of the deal the Dolphins got were the hangup to getting the deal done and Tua and his camp finally knuckled under and accepted this? Did the Dolphins actually hold their ground on something, for once?Here are two articles to read with the details. I am getting a popsicle headache from this stuff, as it is not very straightforward, and hard to fully understand the rationale for things being set up the way they were: