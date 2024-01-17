Tua Contract extension

MIAMIeverything
For all who want Tua to get a long term deal what kind of contract do you think he deserves? How many years, guaranteed money, early out, incentive based?
we don’t really have much of a QB option next year besides Tua. I am not for signing him this year due to the following: countless injuries, lack of winning when it matters, arm limitations in cold weather games (most of the good teams in AFC play in cold), and that he is a spot thrower do to his arm strength and relies heavily on anticipation.
If they do sign him I’d say:
4 years 100mil. 60ish guaranteed. With a chance to increase with High incentives for winning division, playoff games, and superbowl.
I’d send that offer because in all honesty I think we shouldn’t offer too high because we’d be bidding against ourselves and if he doesn’t like it tell him to find a better deal which I doubt he will.
