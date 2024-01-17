Tua Contract extension

I personally would like to replace Tua as he's not the guy. Not with the way this team is currently constructed.



However, he has led the league in passing yards, improved every year and was also nominated to the popularity contest known as the pro bowl. He is Chris Griers prized draft pick, and they are engaging contract talks now. This signing will be a message to everyone. It will not be the garbage bin contract you offered.



Geno Smith signed a 3 year 100M contract, not a 4 year contract FYI. No way Miami goes that low. He will get more than those guys you listed due to the fact he's clearly much better than all of them with the exception of Dak. Not even sure why you included Dak in that post lol.



If you think Tua and his agency will sign 25M per year as a starter for back to back playoff team, and a league leader, or close to it, in passing yards, QBR, mvp voting, TDs and wins....you are delusional or j7st have no understanding of the economics of football, and cap management.