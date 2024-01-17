 Tua Contract extension | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Contract extension

For all who want Tua to get a long term deal what kind of contract do you think he deserves? How many years, guaranteed money, early out, incentive based?

we don’t really have much of a QB option next year besides Tua. I am not for signing him this year due to the following: countless injuries, lack of winning when it matters, arm limitations in cold weather games (most of the good teams in AFC play in cold), and that he is a spot thrower do to his arm strength and relies heavily on anticipation.

If they do sign him I’d say:
4 years 100mil. 60ish guaranteed. With a chance to increase with High incentives for winning division, playoff games, and superbowl.

I’d send that offer because in all honesty I think we shouldn’t offer too high because we’d be bidding against ourselves and if he doesn’t like it tell him to find a better deal which I doubt he will.
 
You can't be serious, lol!!

If we are lucky we sign him for 4 years vice 5 or 6. He will exceed the Daniel Jones contract just on his performance. So at minimum for 4 years he will be at 160M. Add inflation and setting a precedent that Tua is the franchise guy and you should expect at minimum 4 years 180M....but probably closer to 200 than 180.
 
Very serious I don’t think any team would offer him more than 35 mil avg per year can’t help other teams overpay for QBs we shouldn’t fall in line. I think he gets a contract close to what geno smith got. How has Danny dimes, dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Jalen hurts, Deshaun Watson, Derek carr, Russell Wilson, Kirk cousins worked out for their teams?
 
I personally would like to replace Tua as he's not the guy. Not with the way this team is currently constructed.

However, he has led the league in passing yards, improved every year and was also nominated to the popularity contest known as the pro bowl. He is Chris Griers prized draft pick, and they are engaging contract talks now. This signing will be a message to everyone. It will not be the garbage bin contract you offered.

Geno Smith signed a 3 year 100M contract, not a 4 year contract FYI. No way Miami goes that low. He will get more than those guys you listed due to the fact he's clearly much better than all of them with the exception of Dak. Not even sure why you included Dak in that post lol.

If you think Tua and his agency will sign 25M per year as a starter for back to back playoff team, and a league leader, or close to it, in passing yards, QBR, mvp voting, TDs and wins....you are delusional or j7st have no understanding of the economics of football, and cap management.
 
I think he's going to be expensive, not at all cheap. He, his agent would be the laughingstock of the NFL if he signed a contract to the likes of 2019. Other QB's would probably ghost him.
 
I think he would will be seeking something in the ballpark of Kyler Murray's contract. He has had far more success.

Although, I do agree that it would be pretty close to Miami bidding against themselves in the open market. The other NFL organizations aren't naive to the system he played in and some of his limitations.

If the broncos didn't have so much money tied up in Russell Wilson that would have been a team that would see value in him, but it wouldn't be ten different teams beating down the door. I would think it would be around 3 or 4.
 
I think geno smiths contract is a fair comp due to Tuas limitations. Pro bowl is a popularity contest, 10th in qbr which is mostly inflated by first half of season, Jameis Winston led the league in passing yards before, didn’t play most of second half In 2022 was injuried often, his performance in games against playoff caliber teams should hold a lot of weight
 
