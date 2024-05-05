Tua Contract Negotiations Start

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 29,198
- Reaction score
- 79,155
- Location
- New Jersey
I am bracing for the sticker shock.
Tua is a very good QB but he is going to get paid like a great one.
That is just how the NFL works with QB's now but I am hoping Miami get get him to accept a reasonable deal.
Yeah, look at what a Daniel Jones got paid....Honestly, What can you really do here?
The market is what the market is!
If you're a ""good" QB in this league you're going to get paid.
It's hard to be a "good" QB in the NFL.
Plus Tua is young and has gotten better every season.
i dont understand the notion of using bad deals to justify what tua should get paid. could also easily reply to that point and say "what a huge mistake that turned out to be for the giants." i think there are certain good arguments for giving tua the bag, but this aint one of em. my 2 centsYeah, look at what a Daniel Jones got paid....
How much more do you think Tua is worth?