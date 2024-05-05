 Tua Contract Negotiations Start | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Contract Negotiations Start

I am bracing for the sticker shock.

Tua is a very good QB but he is going to get paid like a great one.

That is just how the NFL works with QB's now but I am hoping Miami get get him to accept a reasonable deal.
 
Honestly, What can you really do here?

The market is what the market is!

If you're a ""good" QB in this league you're going to get paid.

It's hard to be a "good" QB in the NFL.

Plus Tua is young and has gotten better every season.
 
Yeah, look at what a Daniel Jones got paid....

How much more do you think Tua is worth?
 
i dont understand the notion of using bad deals to justify what tua should get paid. could also easily reply to that point and say "what a huge mistake that turned out to be for the giants." i think there are certain good arguments for giving tua the bag, but this aint one of em. my 2 cents
 
