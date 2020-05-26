Tua could play this year

OmegaPhinsFan

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Dolphins not opposed to playing Tua Tagovailoa this year - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said last week that Tua Tagovailoa could flourish under new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. So even if Fitzpatrick starts the season under center because he already has, it could be a temporary assignment. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I feel he has a hill to climb, but I am ok with him "being in the fold." It helps the 2021 jump this team needs
 
1972forever

I would like to see Tua sit out the beginning of the season just to give his hip more time to fully heal. I think letting him start a few games late in the season would get him prepared to be the permanent starter in 2021. Mahomes
sat out his first season and only started one game and it certainly didn’t hurt him or the team once he took over as the full time starter in his second year in the league.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

OmegaPhinsFan said:
I feel he has a hill to climb, but I am ok with him "bring in the fold." It helps the 2021 jump this team needs
Only way I can see TT NOT starting at some point is if RF lights up and has Miami 6-2 at mid-season and 9-3 after 12. (example only). Even then, TT may start if Miami is in a 'doesn't matter' game. Excluding that, I think he'll start at some point. I imagine most (all?) here will agree.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Only way I can see TT NOT starting at some point is if RF lights up and has Miami 6-2 at mid-season and 9-3 after 12. (example only). Even then, TT may start if Miami is in a 'doesn't matter' game. Excluding that, I think he'll start at some point. I imagine most (all?) here will agree.
I'll add/amend to that. If Miami is 6-2 and 9-3 and they are winning because of their D, that could be a reason to switch. I will keep saying this....the key is 2021, and not making him start with zero experience. I don't know what happened to the Browns in 2019, but the amount Baker played was enough for them to be very optimistic the following year. That to me was the formula
 
coalesce

coalesce

His health and the health of his offensive line will go a long way to determine if and when Tua starts.
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
I'll add/amend to that. If Miami is 6-2 and 9-3 and they are winning because of their D, that could be a reason to switch. I will keep saying this....the key is 2021, and not making him start with zero experience. I don't know what happened to the Browns in 2019, but the amount Baker played was enough for them to be very optimistic the following year. That to me was the formula
I can accept that. But I made a point of saying "if RF lights it up." Yeah, if Miami is 6-2 and the O is averaging 17PPG, that changes the world.
 
coalesce said:
His health and the health of his offensive line will go a long way to determine if and when Tua starts.
nailed it. I want Fitzpatrick out there as the sacrificial lamb on the new line. let them gel and then hopefully the time is right/scenario is right, and Tua goes in.
 
