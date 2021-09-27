Tua Derangement Syndrome

There seems to be a new kind of TDS going around with a group of Dolphins fans. Any time someone pays a compliment to Herbert or has the opinion that we might have made a mistake and drafted the wrong QB, some posters feel the need to jump to the defense of Tua by criticizing Herbert, as if paying a compliment to Herbert somehow means that Tua cannot also be a good QB.



He's been historically good so far, OROY, 6-1 in his last 7 starts, and has more come from behind wins then Tua in their young careers, yet some are determined to paint him out to be a choker after only one season. They also continue to point to the fact that Tua is young and still developing, but somehow that same logic doesn't seem to apply to Herbert, or even Burrow for that matter. It's like acknowledging that Herbert is really good is somehow saying that Tua isn't or can't be.



It's an honest question I have for those who feel the need to bash Herbert any time his name comes up as a defense mechanism to protect Tua. Isn't there enough room in the NFL for both of them to be good?