 Tua Derangement Syndrome

Tua Derangement Syndrome

There seems to be a new kind of TDS going around with a group of Dolphins fans. Any time someone pays a compliment to Herbert or has the opinion that we might have made a mistake and drafted the wrong QB, some posters feel the need to jump to the defense of Tua by criticizing Herbert, as if paying a compliment to Herbert somehow means that Tua cannot also be a good QB.

He's been historically good so far, OROY, 6-1 in his last 7 starts, and has more come from behind wins then Tua in their young careers, yet some are determined to paint him out to be a choker after only one season. They also continue to point to the fact that Tua is young and still developing, but somehow that same logic doesn't seem to apply to Herbert, or even Burrow for that matter. It's like acknowledging that Herbert is really good is somehow saying that Tua isn't or can't be.

It's an honest question I have for those who feel the need to bash Herbert any time his name comes up as a defense mechanism to protect Tua. Isn't there enough room in the NFL for both of them to be good?
 
bdizzle00 said:
Why not also call out people who paint Tua as a bust after only TEN games, are you going to start that thread too? Also, people don't just pay compliments to Herbert and leave it at that. They pay compliments to Herbert and follow up with we took the wrong QB, come on now let's not say half-truths.
 
I agree, I've stated repeatedly, it's equally silly to paint Tua as a bust after only 10 games, especially without providing him an adequate line to play behind. but that's an entirely different conversation. My question is, can't we acknowledge that Herbert is good without feeling the need to defend Tua, as if only one of them can be good? It seems silly to me.
 
IMO the 2020 draft talk really hardened the trenches between the two QBs. It's like some took it to heart over random internet debates and it has clouded their view. Oh well. It's a team specific forum, I don't expect unbiased POVs here for league talk
 
Every single person here would have renounced their fandom if Miami didn't draft Tua and chose Herbert.

I'm not happy with Tua and I was all over drafting Tua. So was 99 percent of the fanbase.

So stop jerking around with this debate. It doesn't matter. Nobody is wrong and nobody is right. **** happens and if you are a Dolphin fan god bless you for putting up with 25 years of pure suckage. I for one am reaching the end of my rope.
 
How about you post about Herbert, Burrow, Tannehill, and any other QB in the proper place...NOT the Miami Dolphins forum?
 
Plain and simple we drafted the wrong guy. Herbert has shown elite traits and already is in the group with allen, hof maholmes in his freaking 2nd year. Dude is getting better every game. Not that i put much stock in the so called experts but you can't find one that says this dude is not elite. We all see it. Maybe Tua will get there but as of today he is not better than Herbert.
 
But its true. Would you rather have tua or herbert
 
The problem is this is a Miami Dolphins forum. Why would anyone talk about any player on another team without it regarding a player at the same position on this team?

Tua and Herbert will always be linked together like it or not.

For example TJ Watt looks incredible... what does that have to do with Miami? Oh cause our recently drafted pass rushers look like doodoo.
 
