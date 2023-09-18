Tua Disrespect from the Athletic

RayStinkle
This is from Chris Branch at the Athletic -
Quarterbacks are in the Upside Down: Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell are 2-0. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are 0-2, and it's still jarring to see Russell Wilson there. I don’t fully believe my eyes when I see Mayfield and the Buccaneers cooking, just like I can’t believe it when I watch the Bengals looking lost early in the season for a second straight year.
Just WOW.
