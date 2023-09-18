 Tua Disrespect from the Athletic | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Disrespect from the Athletic

RayStinkle said:
He grouped Tua in with Mayfield, Ridder, and Howell as bad QB's that are 2-0.
He is in that group as they are all 2-0. If there were better QBs who were 2-0 he'd be in there with better Qbs. I think you're hunting for a reason for outrage.
 
They did insult Tua but that will keep happening. I dont want this team to get high on itself. We need to walk into every week like we could possibly lose or we definitely will.

People, the media, and the North Eastern United States hate Miami. I am cool with it. We need to do like the Miami Heat did and embrace it. They hate us, cause they aint us.
 
The media narrative has been the same all week and is now carrying into this week, last week it was "can you believe Mahomes, Burrow, Allen and Herburt all lost" Now some of those QB's are 0-2 and they are just carrying on the nonsense.

Frankly I love it when the media and opposing teams give you bulletin board material, it's a good motivator.
 
