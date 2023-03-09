 Tua dissed by Josh Allen to recruit Von Miller?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua dissed by Josh Allen to recruit Von Miller??

I honestly think Josh Allen is the biggest sore loser of all time. Dude cries and complains all the time. Interesting read on ESPN on how players activity recruit other players. Then it got to how Josh Allen recruited Von Miller, reminding him all the QBs he will be chasing in AFC East.

Tweets, DMs, FaceTime and secret recruiting: How NFL players pitch their peers in free agency

Players regularly recruit top free agents to come play with them, but how impactful are the sales pitches?
IT WAS LAST offseason that a prized Branion client, pass-rusher Von Miller, was a heavily-sought-after free agent being recruited by teams, including the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams team for which he had just won a Super Bowl.

Seeking an edge, Bills general manager Brandon Beane asked Branion if quarterback Josh Allen could call Miller, a professional courtesy that Branion considered not only a classy move but a necessary one. Miller needed to find out from a prominent player what it was really like living in Buffalo, for example.

So Branion told Miller to be on the lookout for a specific area code to signal Allen's call, and after several missed connections while Miller was vacationing in the Bahamas, the two connected.

"Josh called me, we're on FaceTime and he was like 'Hey man,' gave me the whole spiel," Miller recounted on his podcast. "And I was like, 'Man, this is cool.' Everybody [else] texted me, of course my brothers from the Rams, they texted me and reached out to me, but to have somebody else from another team reach out to me..."

(is this a diss below from Josh Allen?)

According to a report by The Athletic, part of the tack also included a simple but provocative text from Allen to Miller that included the names of the three quarterbacks he would be chasing in the AFC East: Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.
 
It’s a shame Elandon Roberts didn’t clean his clock.

I would definitely coach my LBs to not err on the side of caution anymore with him.

Just wipe him out. He’s going to try and draw the penalty. Make the penalty count, just like Matt Milano.
 
