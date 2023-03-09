Tua dissed by Josh Allen to recruit Von Miller??

Tweets, DMs, FaceTime and secret recruiting: How NFL players pitch their peers in free agency Players regularly recruit top free agents to come play with them, but how impactful are the sales pitches?

I honestly think Josh Allen is the biggest sore loser of all time. Dude cries and complains all the time. Interesting read on ESPN on how players activity recruit other players. Then it got to how Josh Allen recruited Von Miller, reminding him all the QBs he will be chasing in AFC East.(is this a diss below from Josh Allen?)