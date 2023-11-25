TUA Divot in Right Arm

AJDUHEJETKILLER
AJ DUHE JET KILLER
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 1,218
- Reaction score
- 1,854
Wow, that’s nasty. Good thing he’s a lefty.Not sure if some of you noticed this during the game. Really nice chunk missing.
Tua on his 1 yrd run left a mark for sure. Took a divot off the Jets Helmet. His Tatoo will need some work soon.
View attachment 155409View attachment 155410
I agree. I have had my fair share of cuts. Took two major chuncks out of my shin and it killed like a MFER. Tua's gash will leave a mark for sureThat’s gross looking