TUA Divot in Right Arm

Not sure if some of you noticed this during the game. Really nice chunk missing.

Tua on his 1 yrd run left a mark for sure. Took a divot off the Jets Helmet. His Tatoo will need some work soon.

Did see that.....and that is going to leave a mark.

Didn't slow him down however......
 
That is a serious chunk of flesh right there, right down to the subcutaneous level. He will probably need a skin graft.

They are claiming that was caused by a helmet? Do the Jets have scalpels on their helmets?
 
