The more important thing he said at the same time as that comment is that things are already starting to slow down for him. That's great to hear after only 3 starts.



One other thing I've noticed about him vs the other young qbs we've had including Tannehill, Henne, Beck, etc... Is that he's using the entire field. If I recall correctly all other young qbs we've had basically only used half the field per play until they got more comfortable.