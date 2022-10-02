 Tua - Equipment options | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua - Equipment options

Both in Bills game and Bengals his head whip lashed to the ground

Is it advisable to where a neck collar or butterfly brace to keep that neck from going that far back?

Helmet could be another thing to look at

I would think that support from keeping that head whipping back though would be something he should consider
 
