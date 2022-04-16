 Tua: 'Exciting times' for Dolphins after acquisitions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua: 'Exciting times' for Dolphins after acquisitions

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
16,548
Reaction score
28,674
Location
Bahamas
Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
11,819
Reaction score
55,842
Location
you tell me and we will both know
Flores out the door - check
New HC that has shown some belief in me - check
Big improvements to the O - check
If I can continue to step up and injuries don't derail me or the rest of the O - lookout.

If Tua and the Offence come to the party, plus two 1st round draft picks, a 2nd and 2 3rd's next season the future is bright.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
6,294
Reaction score
11,508
Location
Mississippi
We are set for a few years. We have the talent to make a run offensively and defensively.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
6,294
Reaction score
11,508
Location
Mississippi
Ozfin said:
Flores out the door - check
New HC that has shown some belief in me - check
Big improvements to the O - check
If I can continue to step up and injuries don't derail me or the rest of the O - lookout.

If Tua and the Offence come to the party, plus two 1st round draft picks, a 2nd and 2 3rd's next season the future is bright.
Click to expand...
Gotta wear shades!
 
