Tua expects to sign extension with Dolphins: 'I believe that will happen'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he expects to sign a contract extension with the club this offseason."I believe that will happen," Tagovailoa said Friday, according to Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley. "But I'm gonna let my agents, gonna let ... (general manager Chris Grier and...
www.thescore.com