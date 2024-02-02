 Tua expects to sign extension with Dolphins: 'I believe that will happen' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua expects to sign extension with Dolphins: 'I believe that will happen'

Tua expects to sign extension with Dolphins: 'I believe that will happen'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he expects to sign a contract extension with the club this offseason."I believe that will happen," Tagovailoa said Friday, according to Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley. "But I'm gonna let my agents, gonna let ... (general manager Chris Grier and...
Tua expects to sign extension with Dolphins: 'I believe that will happen'

Oh no Andy, you be causing quite some angst with a few around here by posting this 😂
 
This seems like such common sense, but I hope that once he signs and all the speculation is over with, the people who didn't want the extension to happen and have clear disdain for Tua, can just accept it and be able to bring themselves to root for him to be successful.
 
I think he’ll get the extension before the 24 season. I think Grier wants the cap relief. Just a hunch but I think it will be in the 40 million range and even I would be shocked if he hits the 50 that some project.
 
Based on Tua’s production last season next to Burrow and Herbert’s - this could really Hurts
 
I'm here for the tears
Tv Show Love GIF by Laff
 
This seems like such common sense, but I hope that once he signs and all the speculation is over with, the people who didn't want the extension to happen and have clear disdain for Tua, can just accept it and be able to bring themselves to root for him to be successful.
Narrator: They won’t.
 
It is absolutely going to happen and I’d bet on it happening really soon.

They’re going to want to lower that 2024 cap hit BEFORE free agency.

Can’t wait to see people on here crying about it. Fun times ahead!
 
