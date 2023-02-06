Tua Fires Agent Signs New One

phinsforlife said: This is interesting. On the one hand, not uncommon for a player to switch agents. On the other hand, not sure why now with Tua and what would cause the rift? Is he expecting the Dolphins to use the 5th year option? Thinks it is the agents fault if the Dolphins don't? Agent doesn't control the concussions or the Dolphins reaction to them. The timing just seems a bit odd, unless there is a personality rift between the two parties. But not sure why that would have developed now either: https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/tua-tagovailoa-makes-agent-change/ Click to expand...

Could be one of a hundred possible reasons. Maybe wants some one more experienced or a better negotiator. Don't hear of players doing this, but it would make sense. With the rookie deals for 1st rounders pretty much slotted in a range based on where you're selected, I don't see the point of paying for a higher costing agent until the rookie deal is close to being completed. I mean if I'm just getting my oil checked, why go to an expensive mechanic when a cheap one would do the trick for that job. Then once you're ready to start dealing with the engine or transmission then you pay extra to bring in a higher grade mechanic.