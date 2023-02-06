Tua Fires Agent Signs New One

phinsforlife
This is interesting. On the one hand, not uncommon for a player to switch agents. On the other hand, not sure why now with Tua (new deal is not imminent) and what would cause the rift? Leigh Steinberg who he fired is very well reputed too. Is Tua expecting the Dolphins to use the 5th year option? Thinks it is the agents fault if the Dolphins don't? Agent doesn't control the concussions or the Dolphins reaction to them. The timing just seems a bit odd, unless there is a personality rift between the two parties. But not sure why that would have developed now either when there shouldn't be much in the way of negotiations: https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/tua-tagovailoa-makes-agent-change/
