 Tua getting comfortable in the offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua getting comfortable in the offense

tggeorge

tggeorge

Everyone is wired differently and I think tua is the type of guy that needs encouragement so McDaniel is just what we needed!
 
1972forever

andyahs said:
Did Flo ever compliment Tua about anything?

McDaniel is just what we needed to advance Tua.
I got the impression Flores didn’t even speak to Tua, much less compliment him. Tua is now able to show the entire league what a terrible individual Flores really was. Along with proving Flores was clueless when it came to hiring a competent offensive coaching staff.
 
web1313

McDaniel was hired to get the most out of this QB. So far so good. With time hopefully his in game management improves (time to get plays in, challenging missed TD,s). To this point he has earned it!!
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Tua has made his case. His accuracy, touch, quick release and his progressions have all been on display. I've been seriously impressed by how much improved Tua looks. He's back to being the QB, we all saw at Alabama.

He's been unstoppable at times. The TD, throw to Gesicki and the 2nd TD throw to Waddle showed the elite ability he has. His ball placement was a thing of beauty.

Tua has for the most part, has shut down the media Na Sayers. He looks truly comfortable for the first time as a pro.
 
Marino2.0

It’s all coming together. Tua just needs more reps and an OL to keep him upright. He’s getting more and more confident, and it’s obvious the game is slowing down for him.

Aside from more experience, the last step for Tua is learning how to consistently utilize his RBs in the passing game. That’s one element that he’s not taking full advantage of yet.
 
1972forever

tggeorge said:
Everyone is wired differently and I think tua is the type of guy that needs encouragement so McDaniel is just what we needed!
I just think Flores was a lousy head coach when it came to the offensive side of the ball. When you read about how Tua’s father raised him and the fact he played for one of the most demanding head coaches in college football. I doubt he was looking for a head coach who is constantly encouraging him.

He obviously wanted a head coach who would hire a competent offensive coaching staff and provide him with players who would maximize his skill set. Flores did neither of those things and that seemed to be the issue Tua had with Flores. Especially when Flores obviously made it clear to Tua that he wanted Watson and and not him to be the Dolphins QB.
 
web1313

Marino2.0 said:
It’s all coming together. Tua just needs more reps and an OL to keep him upright. He’s getting more and more confident, and it’s obvious the game is slowing down for him.

Aside from more experience, the last step for Tua is learning how to consistently utilize his RBs in the passing game. That’s one element that he’s not taking full advantage of yet.
The way Edmonds and Ingold catch the ball better off not throwing to them
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Marino2.0 said:
It’s all coming together. Tua just needs more reps and an OL to keep him upright. He’s getting more and more confident, and it’s obvious the game is slowing down for him.

Aside from more experience, the last step for Tua is learning how to consistently utilize his RBs in the passing game. That’s one element that he’s not taking full advantage of yet.
He is utilizing his Rbs in the passing game they’re just not catching them. Looking at you Edmunds.
 
TT1HamoFinFan

tggeorge said:
Everyone is wired differently and I think tua is the type of guy that needs encouragement so McDaniel is just what we needed!
I think with Tua, the way his dad was with him and his years with coach Saban, encouragement wasn’t the issue it was trust….everywhere he played ( high school / college ) his coaches TRUSTED him and that built his confidence, even to the point that he came into the second half of a national championship game and won a national championship as a freshman under the greatest college coach in history despite making some mistakes, coach saban trusted and believed in him to rebound and win. I don’t think Tua EVER felt that with Flo
 
