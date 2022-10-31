Tua getting comfortable in the offense

mrbunglez
Did Flo ever compliment Tua about anything?
McDaniel is just what we needed to advance Tua.
I just think Flores was a lousy head coach when it came to the offensive side of the ball. When you read about how Tua’s father raised him and the fact he played for one of the most demanding head coaches in college football. I doubt he was looking for a head coach who is constantly encouraging him.Everyone is wired differently and I think tua is the type of guy that needs encouragement so McDaniel is just what we needed!
The way Edmonds and Ingold catch the ball better off not throwing to themIt’s all coming together. Tua just needs more reps and an OL to keep him upright. He’s getting more and more confident, and it’s obvious the game is slowing down for him.
Aside from more experience, the last step for Tua is learning how to consistently utilize his RBs in the passing game. That’s one element that he’s not taking full advantage of yet.
I think with Tua, the way his dad was with him and his years with coach Saban, encouragement wasn’t the issue it was trust….everywhere he played ( high school / college ) his coaches TRUSTED him and that built his confidence, even to the point that he came into the second half of a national championship game and won a national championship as a freshman under the greatest college coach in history despite making some mistakes, coach saban trusted and believed in him to rebound and win. I don’t think Tua EVER felt that with FloEveryone is wired differently and I think tua is the type of guy that needs encouragement so McDaniel is just what we needed!
