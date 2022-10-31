Tua getting comfortable in the offense

tggeorge said: Everyone is wired differently and I think tua is the type of guy that needs encouragement so McDaniel is just what we needed! Click to expand...

I just think Flores was a lousy head coach when it came to the offensive side of the ball. When you read about how Tua’s father raised him and the fact he played for one of the most demanding head coaches in college football. I doubt he was looking for a head coach who is constantly encouraging him.He obviously wanted a head coach who would hire a competent offensive coaching staff and provide him with players who would maximize his skill set. Flores did neither of those things and that seemed to be the issue Tua had with Flores. Especially when Flores obviously made it clear to Tua that he wanted Watson and and not him to be the Dolphins QB.