Tua gives little insight on his Accuracy

Armando Salguero's OutKick QB Talk: Kyler Murray Discusses Kingsbury-OU Rumor; Matt Ryan Addresses Slump; Tua's Accuracy Manifests; Lamar Jackson Glutton For Punishment
Kyler Murray is in the unique position of having played at Oklahoma, which is looking for a new head coach, and playing for Kliff Kingsbury, who is
www.outkick.com
Tua Tagovailoa accuracy is a real thing now
Have you looked at the NFL statistics lately?
The NFL’s most accurate quarterback is Murray, who has a 72.7 completion percentage. That’s not a surprise because Murray has been leading the league in this category for much of the season.
But the second-most accurate passer in the league now might surprise you: Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins quarterback’s completion percentage is 70.5, which is a couple of tenths above New England’s Mac Jones at 70.3.
Tagovailoa’s elite trait has always been accuracy but now it’s manifesting in the NFL. And that means Tagovailoa’s natural gifts and understanding of different situations are combing to get him more connections.
“It’s always dependent,” Tagovailoa said. “If it’s man (coverage), you never want to put it behind them. You never want to put it on them. You always want to lead them. In zone, you’re really just trying to beat the defensive guys in spots when you’re throwing it. A lot of it has to do with timing.
“Really, the receivers in zone and in man, I feel like they’re our eyes as quarterbacks because they’re running to a spot where they want us to throw the ball. It gets hard when you’re looking in the front and trying to see who is in front of them and then try to look back at them and then try to make the throw. Sometimes you just never have enough time to do that, so you’re just trusting them.”
That still requires good ball placement, and Tagovailoa credits not his coaches but his father for that skill.
“Yeah, I would say working out with my dad, that was imperative. Just everything I had to do had to be to his liking. If the ball placement wasn’t where it should have been, then we do it again and we do it until we get it right. That goes with footwork and all of that.”