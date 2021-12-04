Tua gives little insight on his Accuracy

Armando Salguero's OutKick QB Talk: Kyler Murray Discusses Kingsbury-OU Rumor; Matt Ryan Addresses Slump; Tua's Accuracy Manifests; Lamar Jackson Glutton For Punishment Kyler Murray is in the unique position of having played at Oklahoma, which is looking for a new head coach, and playing for Kliff Kingsbury, who is

Have you looked at the NFL statistics lately?The NFL’s most accurate quarterback is Murray, who has a 72.7 completion percentage. That’s not a surprise because Murray has been leading the league in this category for much of the season.But the second-most accurate passer in the league now might surprise you: Tua Tagovailoa.The Dolphins quarterback’s completion percentage is 70.5, which is a couple of tenths above New England’s Mac Jones at 70.3.Tagovailoa’s elite trait has always been accuracy but now it’s manifesting in the NFL. And that means Tagovailoa’s natural gifts and understanding of different situations are combing to get him more connections.“Yeah, I would say working out with my dad, that was imperative. Just everything I had to do had to be to his liking. If the ball placement wasn’t where it should have been, then we do it again and we do it until we get it right. That goes with footwork and all of that.”