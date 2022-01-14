 Tua has a poor work ethic? Armando | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

srdnaty said:
Other side has started. Wow there's two sides to a story.

Armando Salguero: How Brian Flores REALLY Felt About Tua Tagovailoa

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores spent much of the last two seasons telling anyone who would listen how Tua Tagovailoa was the Dolphins
I've seen that one... If Flores said that, he's the first human being to ever question Tua's work ethic that I know of...
 
Miami 13 said:
Pretty sure Saban talked glowingly of Tua’s non stop work ethic at Alabama. First time ever hearing anyone question Tua’s work ethic right here.
Click to expand...
Saban raved about him. Maybe he wanted to stay away from Flores on his days off. You know the HC who did not have his back and wanted Watson.
 
NBP81 said:
I've seen that one... If Flores said that, he's the first human being to ever question Tua's work ethic that I know of...
Click to expand...
Kind of feeds into Tua not knowing the playbook.

I think it's probably half true. Much like half the crap about Flores. Flores is used to Brady.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
Flores said Tuas work ethic is ****ty?

What is his benchmark? NE?

Tom Brady?

Did Tua meet his obligations per contract? If so nothing but a perception.

Maybe the HC shouldn’t have been Flirting with a alleged sexual assault QB in Watson. Or talked to people he would see the Work Ethic.
Click to expand...
Bingo. But the great ones have that insane work ethic.
 
Didn't Tua used to get beat by his dad when he didn't train or execute the way he should have? Work ethic was never a question for him on any level and this feels like sympathy damage control coming from Flores's agent due to all of the other rumors out there, especially when he's going to try and interview for another job this cycle.
 
srdnaty said:
Bingo. But the great ones have that insane work ethic.
Click to expand...
But if
You are not working as hard as Cheating Brady. Does that mean your work ethic is ****ty? Or does that mean you clearly are a toxic coach that thinks it is ****ty.

Can you list the players that have come to the defense of Flores?
 
Kamelion4291 said:
Didn't Tua used to get beat by his dad when he didn't train or execute the way he should have? Work ethic was never a question for him on any level and this feels like sympathy damage control coming from Flores's agent due to all of the other rumors out there, especially when he's going to try and interview for another job this cycle.
Click to expand...
BINGO!!!
 
