At this point I expect Tua has been advised to say and do whatever gives him leverage towards receiving the most payout dollars from the Dolphins.Rapsheet just said on NFL Network that Tua has no plans to retire. He's meeting with concussion specialists and will be back on the field when he's ready. Could miss multiple games.
You can say that about any player in the NFL. Every single player is one hit away from a career ending injury. That's the truth whether it fits the media narrative or not.If he comes back.. how can the Dolphins rely on him remaining healthy? Every game/season would be a complete crapshoot and if he has another one these concussions where he has the hand fencing.. the organization is going to get absolutely hammered over letting him back out there.
I disagree... If he's come out and said he has no plans to retire this early, without even seeing the neurologist yet. Then I think he wants to come back as soon as he's cleared.I still don't think we see him on the field anytime soon. Still might not be back this season. Then if it goes into the offseason it becomes the Dolphins decision how to proceed. I just don't have a good feeling that it is like a 2-3 week thing and he will be back. This seems like a long term thing even given his intentions not to retire.
This is about the contract . If he retires the 124M goes poof. If he is “medically excluded “ from playing he gets the money . This is the first salvo in the dance over the money settlement .Kids tough, ton of heart.