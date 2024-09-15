 Tua has no plans to retire | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua has no plans to retire

Rapsheet just said on NFL Network that Tua has no plans to retire. He's meeting with concussion specialists and will be back on the field when he's ready. Could miss multiple games.



 
I saw that. I think he's making the wrong move. He needs to think about his future beyond football and most importantly....his family. He's been paid plenty and can still have a career in football.

I love the guy and want him to be our QB, but we're always going to be fearful of that next hit and we will always be offensively limited by his health when it comes to rollouts, quick passes, broken down plays, or scrambling.

He's a great person, but he just can't handle the physicality of the NFL.
 
Banksy said:
Rapsheet just said on NFL Network that Tua has no plans to retire. He's meeting with concussion specialists and will be back on the field when he's ready. Could miss multiple games.
At this point I expect Tua has been advised to say and do whatever gives him leverage towards receiving the most payout dollars from the Dolphins.
 
I thought this might be the case but a bit premature as he is still in concussion protocol and still meeting with specialists. Regardless, McD better be burning the midnight oil, lay off the cannabis and come up with an offense that can score some gd points.
 
Aquapride2 said:
At this point I expect Tua has been advised to say and do whatever gives him leverage towards receiving the most payout dollars from the Dolphins.
That’s what an intelligent person would do. I doubt Tua does. We’re going to have to watch this until everyone is fired.
 
I still don't think we see him on the field anytime soon. Still might not be back this season. Then if it goes into the offseason it becomes the Dolphins decision how to proceed. I just don't have a good feeling that it is like a 2-3 week thing and he will be back. This seems like a long term thing even given his intentions not to retire.
 
Sure, HE wants to keep playing. He's a professional athlete and this is all he has ever known.

Should he is a completely different question. The patient rarely makes the wisest decision on their own. I know from personal experiance!
 
If he comes back.. how can the Dolphins rely on him remaining healthy? Every game/season would be a complete crapshoot and if he has another one these concussions where he has the hand fencing.. the organization is going to get absolutely hammered over letting him back out there.
 
Bridgeburner said:
If he comes back.. how can the Dolphins rely on him remaining healthy? Every game/season would be a complete crapshoot and if he has another one these concussions where he has the hand fencing.. the organization is going to get absolutely hammered over letting him back out there.
You can say that about any player in the NFL. Every single player is one hit away from a career ending injury. That's the truth whether it fits the media narrative or not.
 
The Dolphins shouldn’t let him back on the field imo. This dude is playing with fire he’s probably already going to have some type of CTE. This is very sad
 
Nublar7 said:
I still don't think we see him on the field anytime soon. Still might not be back this season. Then if it goes into the offseason it becomes the Dolphins decision how to proceed. I just don't have a good feeling that it is like a 2-3 week thing and he will be back. This seems like a long term thing even given his intentions not to retire.
I disagree... If he's come out and said he has no plans to retire this early, without even seeing the neurologist yet. Then I think he wants to come back as soon as he's cleared.

I don't know if I agree with it, but thats the sense I get.
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
Kids tough, ton of heart.
This is about the contract . If he retires the 124M goes poof. If he is “medically excluded “ from playing he gets the money . This is the first salvo in the dance over the money settlement .
 
