Tua Haters?

Dude why does everyone have to suck Tua's ass? I am a Miami Dolphin fan first and foremost, here is what Tua did in yet another big moment:
21/34 a 62% completion percentage, not great
193 yards passing
1 TD (a ball that was contested and the WR was close to pushing off)
A lost snap for a fumble, poor communication, awareness is still not there, with other QB's you get scramble yards, with Tua? No
I love the kid but he has limitations and until he shows he can consistently show up in big moments it is what it is. He is in his 4th year now how much have we gleaned from that time? That he can be pretty damn good if everything around him is good to great?