Tua Haters?

For those suggesting that Tua isnt it and we shouldn't sign him, curios to see what your suggestion would be to replace him in this offense?
Assuming we end up with a draft pick between 20-32. Below is a list of 2024 Free agents

The grass isnt always greener........

Tua had a bad game. Nobody is suggesting we move on from him.

Mahommes also didnt have a great game. Nice states, but he nearly lost the game for the Chiefs. Should they move on from him too?
 
I'm going with Tannehill. He's Brady with legs.
Used to be, and that‘s a bit of a stretch. Brady? Really? Don’t think he made it that far. I liked him, but he wasn’t getting it done for us, and by now, his injuries, can’t have much left in the tank. He’d be a good backup though…
 
I'm not saying Tua is a bad QB per se but he reminds me of Stafford when he was with the Lions - lots of stats but poor record against winning teams.
 
Well he’s here for 22 million next season. I think those you speak of, include me, want no part of paying Tua 45 million. That is guaranteed mediocrity for 10 years. I’d take Tua at a bargain rate.
 
Dude why does everyone have to suck Tua's ass? I am a Miami Dolphin fan first and foremost, here is what Tua did in yet another big moment:
21/34 a 62% completion percentage, not great
193 yards passing
1 TD (a ball that was contested and the WR was close to pushing off)
A lost snap for a fumble, poor communication, awareness is still not there, with other QB's you get scramble yards, with Tua? No
I love the kid but he has limitations and until he shows he can consistently show up in big moments it is what it is. He is in his 4th year now how much have we gleaned from that time? That he can be pretty damn good if everything around him is good to great?
 
Y’all I think they’re very very few people that actually want Tua gone.

But it’s totally ok to say he didn’t have a great game today and he made mistakes. But so did Hill and a few others.

Theirs nothing wrong with admitting Tua didn’t play well and the questions will begin to come if we keep finding ways to choke against the better teams in the league and that’s not just on FH but it will be everywhere in the media and around the league.

At this point it’s a fair question to ask. The offense has scored 20/17/14 against the 3 best opponents we’ve played. That’s not exactly lighting it up so it’s very fair for Tua to shoulder a lot of that blame bc he’s the QB. Fair or not… he’s the QB. They get to much credit when the team wins and they get to much blame when the teams loses but it comes with the territory of the position.

Is Tua worth 100 mill? I don’t think so but I also think we don’t really have much of a choice barring some unforeseen blockbuster trade and we don’t have the cap to make something like that happen anytime soon. So yes I believe we’ll resign him and overpay but again… that comes with the territory of the position.

I’m definitely not saying Tua can’t play bc he can. I just think he’s stuck at GOOD and he’s having trouble getting to the next step which is great. But you could say the same thing about the team as a whole. We’re good not great and we won’t be great until we start to win our share of these types of games.
 
Would be a different outcome if Tyreek doesn’t have a fumble-6 and another drop on a great throw in his bread basket later on down the field.

I get that he’s an all time great but he’s been a HUGE let down in those 3 losses. He was awful against the Eagles and a non factor @ Buffalo.

The Chiefs didn’t win today because of Patrick Mahomes.
 
