Tua Haters?

Y’all I think they’re very very few people that actually want Tua gone.



But it’s totally ok to say he didn’t have a great game today and he made mistakes. But so did Hill and a few others.



Theirs nothing wrong with admitting Tua didn’t play well and the questions will begin to come if we keep finding ways to choke against the better teams in the league and that’s not just on FH but it will be everywhere in the media and around the league.



At this point it’s a fair question to ask. The offense has scored 20/17/14 against the 3 best opponents we’ve played. That’s not exactly lighting it up so it’s very fair for Tua to shoulder a lot of that blame bc he’s the QB. Fair or not… he’s the QB. They get to much credit when the team wins and they get to much blame when the teams loses but it comes with the territory of the position.



Is Tua worth 100 mill? I don’t think so but I also think we don’t really have much of a choice barring some unforeseen blockbuster trade and we don’t have the cap to make something like that happen anytime soon. So yes I believe we’ll resign him and overpay but again… that comes with the territory of the position.



I’m definitely not saying Tua can’t play bc he can. I just think he’s stuck at GOOD and he’s having trouble getting to the next step which is great. But you could say the same thing about the team as a whole. We’re good not great and we won’t be great until we start to win our share of these types of games.