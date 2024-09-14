Tua: Here Is a Posting I Found Online Regarding His Finances...

Not that it matters in the least, for Tua's health is of paramount importance, but here is something I discovered online in regards to his salary moving forward."If Tagovailoa is not able to pass concussion protocols for a third time in his NFL career, he could be forced to retire. If he retires, the Dolphins would have to pay out a huge chunk of his $212.4 million contract.The contract, signed in July by Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, includes $167 million in guarantees. Tagovailoa has already made $43 million of that salary, and if he's medically forced into retirement, he has a right to collect the remaining $124 million.However, if he's cleared to return and chooses to retire anyway, he would forfeit that guaranteed money. He and the team would have to come to a settlement in that case."Your thoughts?