''Tua..He's the greatest prospect ever''





Its two minutes of prophetic wisdom from an expert teacher.



another quote from Dilfer.



''Deep down he's an assassin''...''he will assess every day what he's not good at, and then make himself be the best at it''





Love the quote from Dilfer and how he worked with Aaron rogers and says ''its not even close to where they were at when their career started''



From the prestigious Elite 11 showcase that is the countries finest collection of qb talent to possible NFL MVP, I made this post because don't let anyone tell ya differently,



Relatively speaking, This QB Tua is not being lifted by players or scheme, his unique special talent is lifting and exploiting everything around him.



I'm finding it so interesting how many pundits and so called experts cant find words to understand and express how talented he is, so instead they just regurgitate what they hear from their peers, ''its the scheme, ''its the speed of the players, its mike mcdaniel'', its tyreek'', it's the motion'', he's a good distrubutor of the ball''



What they don't get at all is those things require an incredible hi level talent to process, anticipate and execute at the speed for which he does.



Tua's elite talent has manifested itself into processing faster and more accurate than anyone else at his craft. People wanna talk about the speed of the team, well, the fastest of them all is Tua at the position.



That's what the narrative should be, that's what these so called experts should be talking about, but they can't, because they don't understand it, only Dilfer had the balls to say it early and publicly, and he was absolutely correct.



''Tua is the most TALENTED prospect i've ever seen''



pretty cool imo.:)