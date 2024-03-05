 Tua hires personal QB coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua hires personal QB coach

Yoodakine56

Yoodakine56

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,739
Reaction score
4,182
Age
48
Location
Hawaii
Shows Tua always tries to get better each year. Thoughts on if this is a good thing or a bad thing? I see mostly good as maybe he got too comfortable in his own ways. Great way to change it up i guess...

dolphinnation.com

Tua Tagovailoa makes major career move ahead of 2024 NFL season

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly hired a personal quarterbacks coach prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season.
dolphinnation.com dolphinnation.com
 
Did you all know Tua is a natural right handed person? I hope this coach can teach him to throw right handed when he rolls right and left handed when he rolls left.
 
Aquapride1 said:
Did you all know Tua is a natural right handed person? I hope this coach can teach him to throw right handed when he rolls right and left handed when he rolls left.
Click to expand...
Yeah...... That's on what he should focus........SMH......
 
Yoodakine56 said:
Shows Tua always tries to get better each year. Thoughts on if this is a good thing or a bad thing? I see mostly good as maybe he got too comfortable in his own ways. Great way to change it up i guess...

dolphinnation.com

Tua Tagovailoa makes major career move ahead of 2024 NFL season

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly hired a personal quarterbacks coach prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season.
dolphinnation.com dolphinnation.com
Click to expand...

Talent AND brains.
We've got our QB for the future. - LOL
 
I really can’t believe he hasn’t done this sooner. Tua is already a good QB, but there are things that a really good QB coach can help with technically. I think a QB coach can help him add some velocity with biomechanics evaluation and help him to be able to reset after he is moved off his spot and throw with a better platform to deliver the ball without losing his velocity. Getting off a strong throw after he is moved off his spot is what I believe to be his biggest weakness.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom