Tua hires personal QB coach

Yoodakine56
Shows Tua always tries to get better each year. Thoughts on if this is a good thing or a bad thing? I see mostly good as maybe he got too comfortable in his own ways. Great way to change it up i guess...
Tua Tagovailoa makes major career move ahead of 2024 NFL season
Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly hired a personal quarterbacks coach prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season.
dolphinnation.com