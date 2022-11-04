 Tua in Pro Football Hall of Fame 4td 4th Qtr | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua in Pro Football Hall of Fame 4td 4th Qtr

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,077
Reaction score
2,492
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
Representing Miami very well. Hoping for more to come...

www.yardbarker.com

Tua in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The jersey he wore when he threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Miami’s 21-point comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept.18, is now being displayed in Canton, Ohio.
www.yardbarker.com www.yardbarker.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom