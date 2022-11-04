Tua in Pro Football Hall of Fame 4td 4th Qtr

Yoodakine56
Representing Miami very well. Hoping for more to come...
Tua in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The jersey he wore when he threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Miami’s 21-point comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept.18, is now being displayed in Canton, Ohio.
