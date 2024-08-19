Tua In The Pocket.

Tua must sling the ball early! Our o-line will not be able to hold the defenders for too long, and there is a real danger that if he stands in the pocket for an extended time that he might get hit hard enough to get injured. And with the QB backups we have now, that'll likely be the end of any post season appearance for us this year. Again, Tua must throw the the ball early after the snap!



Luckily we have fast receivers who can run their routes quickly, and timing plays must be on point if and when they are needed - which I feel is most of the time.



That's all that worries me, just to be frank.



What are your thoughts here?

_