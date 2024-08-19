 Tua In The Pocket. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua In The Pocket.

Tua must sling the ball early! Our o-line will not be able to hold the defenders for too long, and there is a real danger that if he stands in the pocket for an extended time that he might get hit hard enough to get injured. And with the QB backups we have now, that'll likely be the end of any post season appearance for us this year. Again, Tua must throw the the ball early after the snap!

Luckily we have fast receivers who can run their routes quickly, and timing plays must be on point if and when they are needed - which I feel is most of the time.

That's all that worries me, just to be frank.

What are your thoughts here?
Nothing new here Charlie. This site has been saying the same thing for 2 years. Maybe it's by design so we don't have to spend big on Oline. A new trend if you will.
 
If go back to threads in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 you’ll see threads just like this saying the exact same thing. Our answers haven’t changed.
 
I just do not understand why the FO hasn't focused on acquiring solid o-line players.
 
Because acquiring T's, WR's, RB's, Edges, CB's, MLB's, S's, DL were higher on the pecking order and were needed. We have 9 picks next year. They need to use 2 for iol...hope they do, and hope both are before early day 3.
 
A zone-blocking system prioritizes quickness in linemen over strength; these guys have to be able to quickly hit their marks in the running game (and remember McD was a run-game coordinator in SF).

So... most of the overheated rhetoric about our linemen COMPLETELY misses the point. We don't want slow footed, but burly pass-blocking linemen. The guys who succeed on 3rd and 1, are NOT guys who hit their marks in the running game.

This is built in to the system... and why Achane averaged 7 yards per carry.
 
This **** needs to stop. But it won't. Dilution has been a thing since the other forum fell and this one hasn't pivoted properly. Now we all suffer.
 
Okay, okay...
 
They also require agility, and only Brewer has that on the interior, Driscoll probably is 2nd in that.

Eich is stiff, has short arms, and isn't fluid as much as he should be being so tall and light in the pants.

Cotton and Jones are bigger guys, more of that Rob Hunt mold, although I've heard RJ's feet footwork has improved tremendously this off-season. If so, that'll be a big deal and will help with the run game at getting to his spots efficiently.

In this offense, we are never going to be great at running up the middle on 3rd and short, like we've seen.

Personally, I'd like to see more wide strech runs, on 3rd/4th and short, rather than the shotgun run up the gut that we fail at so often, or counters.
 
