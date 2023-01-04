 Tua injuries vs Fins QB injuries | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua injuries vs Fins QB injuries

We have had numerous discussions over Tua's injuries and believe me, he is injury prone. We can see his issues in 'Bama with hip and ankle. But...here me out on this...are some of his injuries in the NFL to do with the Fins protection issues? Every QB that starts for the Fins seems to get injured. Would Tua be less "injury-ridden" playing for a different team, like the Eagles?
 
What time were you thinking? Mesolithic? Civil War era?

I think you meant team. Why would a different uniform in a different stadium make his bones, joints, and head less susceptible to injuries?
 
Yes, team, thanks, fixed it. I mean not so much a different uniform, but better protection means he doesn't get hit as often. He's not the only Fins QB's injured this year.
 
No. Tua got hurt at Cincy for hanging on the ball way too long. Against GB he again held onto the ball then got rid of it but that hit was just a fluke the way he fell back. He just doesn’t seem to know how to protect himself when he falls.....that has nothing to do with the O-line.
 
I don't think it's the protection issues, I think it's just Tua doesn't know how to protect himself. Sliding is awkward, he takes sacks awkwardly, he's always getting twisted up. He needs to scramble more and sooner when there's nothing there, or throw the ball away, you would think we would have seen more of this after the 1st concussion. Always have us holding our breaths when he's in the pocket for a long time. With Teddy and Skylar I think it's just bad luck. Skylar finger on his on lineman's helmet, the spotter calling Bridgewater for a concussion, Teddy hurting his finger making a tackle on his own pick 6. Not protection issues imo.
 
I think Teddy hit his hand on a lineman's helmet as well. Those are protection issues. Getting called for a concussion means he got his, protection issues.
 
It is not protection issues per se, it is the de/evolution of the NFL.

There are multiple factors at work and only a quick touch.

In past years formations consisted of 2 X WR, 2 X RB 1 X TE as a base package, this allowed multiple complex protection schemes to be employed.

In past years the running game style was vastly different than today's running game, today running is almost entirely positional in blocking vs the power schemes employed in the past.

A power-running game forces defenses to have different personnel than they use today. There used to be a toilet-clogging NT/DTs and a run-stuffing MLB/ILB in the center defensive line/lb triangle. Personnel today are deployed to rush the passer or disrupt positional run-blocking schemes, both use the same type of player (pass rushers or quick LB's).

Want to stop your QBs from getting killed, it is not a secret.

1. Select full-sized players for the position (6-3+ 225-230). Heavyweights knockout lightweights.

2. RUN the ball with a power scheme, I formation or off-set I, a formation where the lineman FIRE out and DRIVE block on the defenders. This will force other teams to counter with different personnel.

3. Do not pass the ball 50 times a game and expect your QB to function at a high level every week regardless of size. Qb's performance degrades with every hit they take.

Now interestingly McD's offense has an innovative running concept in it, is it a power game?, no, but it is a running game that needs to be used more often, and needs more of a power element.

All the above could help, but Tua has other issues. He is small, and heavy-footed and he almost looks fat for a QB and he falls like a fat guy, his arm cannot snap a pass unless his feet a planted so he must expose himself more as well.....he cannot protect himself in a league where a QB is going to be hit 25 times a game. 30 x 17 = 510 hits a season, for Tua he will NEVER survive a season healthy.
 
