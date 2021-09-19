 Tua injury a blessing in disguise. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua injury a blessing in disguise.

We can all agree he is average at best at this stage of his career. He plays small and cant make fast reads, which will never gell with this sorry excuse for an o line.

Brissett is bigger, better at reading blitzes, more mobile, and has a stronger arm.

With this Defense and pathetic O line, he gives us a much better chance to win. As long as our wrs catch the ball...

This is the end of Tua.
 
dolphinfan41 said:
We can all agree he is average at best at this stage of his career. He plays small and cant make fast reads, which will never gell with this sorry excuse for an o line.

Brissett is bigger, better at reading blitzes, more mobile, and has a stronger arm.

With this Defense and pathetic O line, he gives us a much better chance to win. As long as our wrs catch the ball...

This is the end of Tua.
You cant be serious...lol!
 
I agree. We should’ve done what the Chargers did. Draft Herbert n Slater
 
I'm serious as cancer my friend. Little Tua and his soft arm will be destroyed on this team. He will never last.

Brissett is a much better place holder until Watson gets cleared of charges and becomes our "franchise," QB.
 
You have to have HAPPY FEET to play in this league. No one had happier feet than Dan Marino. The abilty to get the **** out the way is underrated.
 
Agree that it is the end of the road for Tua but I don’t love our chances this season with him back there either. Why not give the young kid on our practice squad a chance is brisset struggles ?
 
And yet Brissett put up zero points once he came in the game.
 
