Tua injury a blessing in disguise.

We can all agree he is average at best at this stage of his career. He plays small and cant make fast reads, which will never gell with this sorry excuse for an o line.



Brissett is bigger, better at reading blitzes, more mobile, and has a stronger arm.



With this Defense and pathetic O line, he gives us a much better chance to win. As long as our wrs catch the ball...



This is the end of Tua.