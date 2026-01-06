Tua: Interested Teams?

Charlie Rivers
Which teams, in your view, would be interested (mostly) in signing Tua when he is released?
Questions: can we do a trade in this case? I do not know if a trade is an option for us. Can he be traded or will he just be released--if that is that way it unfolds? Also, can we trade-up in the draft by offering Tua in a deal? Again, I'm not very familiar with business side of things.
THNX!
