Tua: Interested Teams?

Which teams, in your view, would be interested (mostly) in signing Tua when he is released?

Questions: can we do a trade in this case? I do not know if a trade is an option for us. Can he be traded or will he just be released--if that is that way it unfolds? Also, can we trade-up in the draft by offering Tua in a deal? Again, I'm not very familiar with business side of things.

I can see the Colts looking for a starter to fill the gap before Daniel Jones is able to come back. Tua could work in that role. Plus they play in a dome and mostly play other teams in domes or in the south so the weather won't be a factor

No matter what we'll be eating a ton of dead money on this one. All the more reason to look at next season as a true tank year
 
Riley Leonard looked better against the Texans D than Tua did last year lol.

I agree that we should tank next year. Use it as a year to clean up our books and tank for a QB at the top of the 2027 draft. That makes too much sense for the Dolphins to do.
 
No they will be fine with Riley Leonard and he could end up the long term starter anyways.
 
The Falcons would win the NFC South easily with Tua.
 
