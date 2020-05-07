Tua interview....before he was famous.



Skip to 4:08 to give you a glimpse of this kids values and how he was raised. Very different from most high school kids I would say. I believe Tua was only a high school sophomore at the time.



The interviewer is Paul Honda of the Honolulu Star Advertiser. He has been covering high school sports in Hawaii for years. Followed his career from high school and am hoping for continued success with the Dolphins.



Aloha!