Tua interview on Up & Adams, will be doing judo every Friday. Bonus other Tua interviews today added.

Even QBs behind the best offensive lines get hit. Tua needs to do everything he can to learn how to protect himself.Serious props to whoever that poster was that first suggested this months ago.
I reiterate my view that only the Dolphins would decide it’s easier to go ahead and train their quarterback in judo than find a competent offensive line.
How judont know?I wish I could remember who on here suggested he take up Judo for this very reason.
Kudos to you mystery man!
Yeah...... they've got someone lurking these forums for ideas lol
This was the first thing I though of when I heard him say that. Good call @FanSince93@FanSince93
Dolphins need to enroll Tua in judo classes. I am serious. He doesn't know how to properly fall.Look at this. And remember when he hit his head on the turf several times in the first few weeks? We need to teach Tua how to fall properly. Judo teaches you to tuck your chin in and slap the ground with your hands/arms to avoid hitting your head. It becomes second nature. One time...finheaven.com
Yep. Let's do both. Silly idea I know. But Tua get better at protecting himself and maybe Miami actually gets a top OL. It would be fun.Even QBs behind the best offensive lines get hit. Tua needs to do everything he can to learn how to protect himself.
Ha! Too true.Yep. Let's do both. Silly idea I know. But Tua get better at protecting himself and maybe Miami actually gets a top OL. It would be fun.
