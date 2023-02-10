 Tua interview on Up & Adams, will be doing judo every Friday. Bonus other Tua interviews today added. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua interview on Up & Adams, will be doing judo every Friday. Bonus other Tua interviews today added.

rickd13

Marino2.0 said:
Serious props to whoever that poster was that first suggested this months ago.

I reiterate my view that only the Dolphins would decide it’s easier to go ahead and train their quarterback in judo than find a competent offensive line.
Even QBs behind the best offensive lines get hit. Tua needs to do everything he can to learn how to protect himself.
 
Travis34 said:
Yeah...... they've got someone lurking these forums for ideas lol
Miami151 said:
@FanSince93

Dolphins need to enroll Tua in judo classes. I am serious. He doesn't know how to properly fall.

Look at this. And remember when he hit his head on the turf several times in the first few weeks? We need to teach Tua how to fall properly. Judo teaches you to tuck your chin in and slap the ground with your hands/arms to avoid hitting your head. It becomes second nature. One time...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
This was the first thing I though of when I heard him say that. Good call @FanSince93
 
rickd13 said:
Even QBs behind the best offensive lines get hit. Tua needs to do everything he can to learn how to protect himself.
Yep. Let's do both. Silly idea I know. But Tua get better at protecting himself and maybe Miami actually gets a top OL. It would be fun.
 
dan the fin said:
Yep. Let's do both. Silly idea I know. But Tua get better at protecting himself and maybe Miami actually gets a top OL. It would be fun.
Ha! Too true.
Lord knows Miami better not stop at having the NFL’s “best falling QB”.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Serious props to whoever that poster was that first suggested this months ago.

I reiterate my view that only the Dolphins would decide it’s easier to go ahead and train their quarterback in judo than find a competent offensive line.
The 3 tackles he was concussed were nothing out of the ordinary. The Bengals one he fought the tackle instead of rolling with it.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Serious props to whoever that poster was that first suggested this months ago.

I reiterate my view that only the Dolphins would decide it’s easier to go ahead and train their quarterback in judo than find a competent offensive line.
Though I agree with you that #1 should be fix the O-line, why can't they do both. Even the best line will fail at times, and It's time Tua learned how to fall right.
 
