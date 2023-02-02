 Tua interview with Florio and Simms from the Super Bowl? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua interview with Florio and Simms from the Super Bowl?

I don't like it when people are petty but Tua deserves to be petty here. These two have gone out of their way to rip him apart and belittle good things that he does. When he makes a great throw it was the route or the corner messed up. They have not given him an inch of slack. Sorry but it bothers me even more coming from an unathletic Virginia lawyer and a journeymen NFL backup. Bums
 
tua is a class act and real role model to kids. I mean it doesn't shock me that he is doing the interview even after these two idiots talk shit on him. He just better person then they are.
 
I'd rather he didn't, just like I rathered he and McDaniel didn't do those mid season interviews either.

The whole country doesn't need to hear from him right now.
 
I'd load up on black beans the night before and fart into their microphone, give them the both the finger, and walk out.

fart GIF
 
Tua shouldn’t do an interview with neither one of them.
 
Tua about to be at the counter checking receipts on this blowhard.
 
Sorry - Tua is way too genuine for that. Face of the franchise.
 
