Tua interview with Florio and Simms from the Super Bowl?

I don't like it when people are petty but Tua deserves to be petty here. These two have gone out of their way to rip him apart and belittle good things that he does. When he makes a great throw it was the route or the corner messed up. They have not given him an inch of slack. Sorry but it bothers me even more coming from an unathletic Virginia lawyer and a journeymen NFL backup. Bums