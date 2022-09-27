 Tua is 5th in MVP Watch | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is 5th in MVP Watch

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
4,001
Reaction score
25,846
Location
Nebraska
Going into Week 4, Tua is currently 5th in the MVP watch according to NFL.com right behind Mahomes. This is his 2nd week in the top 5 for him. It's still early in the season, but it's incredible even seeing him in those conversations. Watching the Broncos game this past week, I was thinking my goodness, Tua is better than Russell Wilson right now. I'd rather have Tua. Watching Wilson miss on plays that I knew Tua would make. It's a wonderful feeling. Major props to him, McDaniel, WR duo, and the entire Fins crew. Heck of a start in this early gauntlet.


www.nfl.com

The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who's early leader for MVP?

Jeffri Chadiha checks in with the Cincinnati Bengals and finds a team adjusting to a new position in the NFL hierarchy. Plus, who's the early leader in the MVP race? See that and more in The First Read entering Week 4.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
D

Dolphinsfan83

Practice Squad
Joined
Sep 13, 2022
Messages
6
Reaction score
15
Age
39
Location
Virginia
It’s great that Tua is in top 5 in MVP and hopefully he remains there the whole season. One thing I am really confused from media is why Hurts is rated so high? Not saying he is not playing good football but Tua is beating him in every QB statistic and played against tougher opponents. But for some reason, Hurts is getting all these love and credit for making the jump this year but his stats is still lower than Tua through three games.
 
