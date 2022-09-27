Tua is 5th in MVP Watch

Hoot
Going into Week 4, Tua is currently 5th in the MVP watch according to NFL.com right behind Mahomes. This is his 2nd week in the top 5 for him. It's still early in the season, but it's incredible even seeing him in those conversations. Watching the Broncos game this past week, I was thinking my goodness, Tua is better than Russell Wilson right now. I'd rather have Tua. Watching Wilson miss on plays that I knew Tua would make. It's a wonderful feeling. Major props to him, McDaniel, WR duo, and the entire Fins crew. Heck of a start in this early gauntlet.
