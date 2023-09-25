Tua is a bust

Tom Brady's career passer rating is 97.2 and he's the GOAT of all-time qbs in many eyes. Tua's career passer 97.3, yes still has only played a fraction of the games Brady has played and Brady has the championship rings to back up any claim. However, Tua's career start is pretty damn good.



Tua's 97.3 rating is just ahead of Justin Herbert at 97.2 and and still behind Joe Burrow at 99.1. Tua was also handicapped by playing under Brian Flores. With McDaniel coaching and with good weapons like Herbert and Burrow have had for their careers, Tua is now 331-of-501 for 4552 yards 33 tds an 10 ints with a 108.6 passer rating. Also has a 11-5 w/l record under McDaniel.



For the record, yes I known they're different eras, Marino's magical 1983 season: 16 games 14-2 record, 5084 yards, 48 tds, 17 ints and a passer rating of 108.9. So Tua's 16 game passer rating numbers under McDaniels is on par with Marino's career year, one of the greatest seasons by a qb in league history.