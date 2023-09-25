 Tua is a bust | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is a bust

Tom Brady's career passer rating is 97.2 and he's the GOAT of all-time qbs in many eyes. Tua's career passer 97.3, yes still has only played a fraction of the games Brady has played and Brady has the championship rings to back up any claim. However, Tua's career start is pretty damn good.

Tua's 97.3 rating is just ahead of Justin Herbert at 97.2 and and still behind Joe Burrow at 99.1. Tua was also handicapped by playing under Brian Flores. With McDaniel coaching and with good weapons like Herbert and Burrow have had for their careers, Tua is now 331-of-501 for 4552 yards 33 tds an 10 ints with a 108.6 passer rating. Also has a 11-5 w/l record under McDaniel.

For the record, yes I known they're different eras, Marino's magical 1983 season: 16 games 14-2 record, 5084 yards, 48 tds, 17 ints and a passer rating of 108.9. So Tua's 16 game passer rating numbers under McDaniels is on par with Marino's career year, one of the greatest seasons by a qb in league history.
 
Obviously what will matter most for Tua is having stability around him at the head coach position as well as having some good playmakers around him on the field. Give him 10 years of that, and he ought to have at least one ring if not more.
 
If he has 10 years at his current Mc Daniel pace he's going into the Hall-of-Fame.
 
Passer rating is an abused stat. Jeff Garcia, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott and several other journeymen have higher carteer passer ratings than John Elway. I would take Elways every time over them.
 
Also if he has 10 more seasons at his McDaniel rate Tua might make Chris Simms top 20 qb list one season. Maybe ranking him ahead of Daniel Jones or Mac Jones
True, but CJ Stroud and Jordan Love just moved ahead of Tua so its a wash
 
