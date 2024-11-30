TUA IS A GUY

circumstances
Parge Lenis
Club Member
I mean, I don't know firsthand, but I have no reason to doubt it...
I mean, I don't know firsthand, but I have no reason to doubt it...
I like size as much as the next guy, but sometimes it can be too much.I heard he could have been the next Peter North if football didn't work out or the 1st Hockey player who didn't need a hockey stick.
Dolphins are bizarre animals. A mammal that lives in the ocean and has a built-in glory hole? I mean, what's that about?This is a bizarre thread, LMAO!
Dolphins are bizarre animals. A mammal that lives in the ocean and has a built-in glory hole? I mean, what's that about?