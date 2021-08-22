 Tua is a Selfless Leader | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is a Selfless Leader

I am not going to start a Tua thread ever again

Anybody wondering what Tua is about need only look at the excitement while He hands off to Gaskins at the 1 for the TD - if you the fan can’t get behind this kid all I can say is wow

That is real joy and happiness for someone else’s success and if that display of selflessness caught my attention - I know it motivates his teammates

Tua could care less about his personal stats - the TDs will come but more importantly watch the Wins pile up
 
tua-tagovailoa.gif
 
Watching him celebrate after Brissett threw his td tells me everything I knew about Tua.
 
Don't care if he is mother Teresa or Watson. Just complete the passes, throw TD and win games.
 
