Tua is a Selfless Leader

I am not going to start a Tua thread ever again



Anybody wondering what Tua is about need only look at the excitement while He hands off to Gaskins at the 1 for the TD - if you the fan can’t get behind this kid all I can say is wow



That is real joy and happiness for someone else’s success and if that display of selflessness caught my attention - I know it motivates his teammates



Tua could care less about his personal stats - the TDs will come but more importantly watch the Wins pile up