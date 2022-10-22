 Tua is back, lord have mercy on the nfl's soul. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is back, lord have mercy on the nfl's soul.

B

Bfanlc

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2018
Messages
254
Reaction score
404
Age
52
Location
Southeast
It is time gentlemen. Time to realize that this team, this staff is bound for greatness! We've had our bumps, our bruises, our failures but that is the past. It is time we rise up! Time we capture what is ours for the taking!

It's time the we make the league fear us! The Bills have felt our measure and they were lacking! It's time to make the other teams, the other fans in the league fear the Fins like the Ravens do!

It's time for our super bowl run!

Tua is back....and he's bringing hell with him!
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
12,837
Reaction score
45,407
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
yes.gif
 
