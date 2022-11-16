 Tua is FedEx Air Player of The Week Again! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is FedEx Air Player of The Week Again!

Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
18,936
Reaction score
16,689
Location
Calgary Alberta
Oh My God Wow GIF by Miami Dolphins
 
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
113
Reaction score
280
Location
Midwest
He’s played 7 games this year and won the award 4x. Tua‘s been sensational, obviously.

The fans doing their part, too. Anyone who doubts can refer to this summer’s Chris Simms’ NFL HC/QB vs. HC/QB knockout tournament that saw the underdog McDaniel/Tua tag team sweep all 32 match-ups for the upset victory.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom