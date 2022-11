People may not realize this.



But 3 player of the week awards

Tony Dungy

This FOX award



All this helps when deciding if Allen Mahomes or Tua deserves the MVP.



So while some say who cares with others, I say KEEP bringing it. The menes, the awards, the analysts the back trackers.



Why was Allen and Jackson front runners? Because everyone said they were prior to the season.



Now... the more the merrier IMO. I wat all high profile people networks etc...... stating Tua for MVP LOL