 Tua is going to once again get lit by the media tomorrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is going to once again get lit by the media tomorrow

phinatic0083

So both Tua and Mac had not the best of games this weekend, similar mistakes yet Tua put up the dub and came through and responded when needed. I'm willing to bet on Monday that once again Mac will get a pass and Tua will continue to get beat down by the media. It's just absurd how much crap he's going to get. Every QB has bad games and horrible throws, but it's how you respond and he did. I'm sure Chris Simms is salivating to spew his verbal diarrhea.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

phinatic0083 said:
So both Tua and Mac had not the best of games this weekend, similar mistakes yet Tua put up the dub and came through and responded when needed. I'm willing to bet on Monday that once again Mac will get a pass and Tua will continue to get beat down by the media. It's just absurd how much crap he's going to get. Every QB has bad games and horrible throws, but it's how you respond and he did. I'm sure Chris Simms is salivating to spew his verbal diarrhea.
We won the game...

Sad Season 2 GIF by Rick and Morty
 
Arthurtrahan2004

Arthurtrahan2004

phinatic0083 said:
So both Tua and Mac had not the best of games this weekend, similar mistakes yet Tua put up the dub and came through and responded when needed. I'm willing to bet on Monday that once again Mac will get a pass and Tua will continue to get beat down by the media. It's just absurd how much crap he's going to get. Every QB has bad games and horrible throws, but it's how you respond and he did. I'm sure Chris Simms is salivating to spew his verbal diarrhea.
I agree, really tired of the double standard. Like you said not his best game but when the chips were down he came through
 
Sirspud

In other news, be saying for the last 30 games how big of a help it would be to not have a QB have to be entirely responsible for his team's offensive production, and only after 5 other running backs get hurt/injured/sick does Flores turn to another back out of necessity.

Yeah, it's a passing league, but even the good teams in this league are gonna have games where their passing game isn't super crisp and that they win on the backs of a running game.

It's almost impossible for a team to make the playoffs without having some sort of running game that can chip in at some point, and it's especially silly to make a young QB have to be solely responsible for everything the offense does.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Who cares, qbs are bound to have bad games and I mean it was a bad game but it’s not like he threw 0 tds and 4 ints lol still did enough to win. Not to mention now that we’ve found out we’ve had the league MVP on our team in Duke Johnson, it’s a whole new season
 
mekadave

mekadave

Chris Simms will light Tua up because Simms is a dbag. I expect nothing different from him. Tua had a down day at times, it happens. I still saw some great throws from him. Most importantly, they won.
 
dunegoon

DPhinz_DPhinz said:
We won the game...

Sad Season 2 GIF by Rick and Morty
I agree, who cares what the media says about Tua. We the fans watch him every game so we know what he is all about. He definitely had a bad game. Its a team sport, players around Tua helped him and won the game. Be happy we won and move on to the next game
 
1972forever

He had one starting caliber WR on the field and Gesicki was double teamed all game. Yes Tua threw two ill advised interceptions but he also led the offense to 31 points. The Tua haters are going to hate no matter what.

The Dolphins won and that is all that matters but if the Tua haters want to find fault with him, there really isn’t anything he can do that will stop the hate.
 
