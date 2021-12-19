Tua is going to once again get lit by the media tomorrow

In other news, be saying for the last 30 games how big of a help it would be to not have a QB have to be entirely responsible for his team's offensive production, and only after 5 other running backs get hurt/injured/sick does Flores turn to another back out of necessity.



Yeah, it's a passing league, but even the good teams in this league are gonna have games where their passing game isn't super crisp and that they win on the backs of a running game.



It's almost impossible for a team to make the playoffs without having some sort of running game that can chip in at some point, and it's especially silly to make a young QB have to be solely responsible for everything the offense does.