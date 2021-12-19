Tua is going to once again get lit by the media tomorrow

phinatic0083
So both Tua and Mac had not the best of games this weekend, similar mistakes yet Tua put up the dub and came through and responded when needed. I'm willing to bet on Monday that once again Mac will get a pass and Tua will continue to get beat down by the media. It's just absurd how much crap he's going to get. Every QB has bad games and horrible throws, but it's how you respond and he did. I'm sure Chris Simms is salivating to spew his verbal diarrhea.