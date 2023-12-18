 Tua is H1M | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is H1M

Nice article. They're very close in efficiency with/without but such a different approach when he's out. The disparity in INT% is interesting though as I don't recall many INTs that were targeted at Hill...? That could definitely be due to selective memory though. someone correct me if I'm wrong.
 
This is why I chuckle when I read how HIlls the MVP.

OF COURSE, nothing against Hill. He's the best WR in the game.

But some of us actually took the time to analyze Tuas #'s with and without Hill and tried to explain hell be ok.

My exact words were we are more explosive with Hill but more efficient with out Hill. Those numbers prove that 100%

The fact that we had no Hill, against a top defense and Waddle put up Hill type numbers should show you everything you need to know.

I am glad we have him and look forward to the next 10-15 years of him in Miami.

Oh the INTS
I think with Hill in the game Tua becomes more reckless and aggressive because we'll Hill is in the game

Without, Hill, like yesterday Tua is still aggressive but less reckless.

Also, yesterday was a great example showing that Tua has NO problems going through his reads and progressions
 
The Ghost said:
Still talking about Tua haters: dumb.
At this point, they don't even deserve pity. And we haven't seen Tua's ceiling yet...far from it IMO. That Waddle TD was a thing of beauty yesterday. May be my favorite pass he's thrown. Barring catastrophe, it's gonna be great watching him grow over the next 6-12 years.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
At this point, they don't even deserve pity. And we haven't seen Tua's ceiling yet...far from it IMO. That Waddle TD was a thing of beauty yesterday. May be my favorite pass he's thrown. Barring catastrophe, it's gonna be great watching him grow over the next 6-12 years.
My wife is so proud when anything grows at this point without medication.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Also, yesterday was a great example showing that Tua has NO problems going through his reads and progressions
I have no idea where this narrative even comes from. Maybe the Giants players talkin' **** last year, or Micah talkin' it this year, but it is complete BS. That Giants player was complaining all he did was throw short to his first read all game. Well...stop it. Make him move from it. Otherwise, STFU and take your L like a man.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Without, Hill, like yesterday Tua is still aggressive but less reckless.
Not really though, at least for the Jets game... 3.9 air yards per attempt, and 8% aggressive%... Both dead last in the NFL. This isn't good/bad, it's interesting though.
 
NBP81 said:
Not really though, at least for the Jets game... 3.9 air yards per attempt, and 8% aggressive%... Both dead last in the NFL. This isn't good/bad, it's interesting though.
Hmm, fair point, maybe aggressive wasn't the right word.

But I am curious how much those early designed screens or horizontal passes skewed that stat?

Either way, those #'s say something diferrent then me so. Can't really argue there haha
 
GRYPHONK said:
Hmm, fair point, maybe aggressive wasn't the right word.

But I am curious how much those early designed screens or horizontal passes skewed that stat?

Either way, those #'s say something diferrent then me so. Can't really argue there haha
Alot... but it's a big ass difference from how they operate with hill in... And even then, I have no idea how they operate from the plays hill sits in other games... This might have been a completely game dependent strategy too... Just found it interesting that he throws INTs at this higher of a rate with Hill on the field.
 
