Tua is H1M

This is why I chuckle when I read how HIlls the MVP.



OF COURSE, nothing against Hill. He's the best WR in the game.



But some of us actually took the time to analyze Tuas #'s with and without Hill and tried to explain hell be ok.



My exact words were we are more explosive with Hill but more efficient with out Hill. Those numbers prove that 100%



The fact that we had no Hill, against a top defense and Waddle put up Hill type numbers should show you everything you need to know.



I am glad we have him and look forward to the next 10-15 years of him in Miami.



Oh the INTS

I think with Hill in the game Tua becomes more reckless and aggressive because we'll Hill is in the game



Without, Hill, like yesterday Tua is still aggressive but less reckless.



Also, yesterday was a great example showing that Tua has NO problems going through his reads and progressions