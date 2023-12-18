Tua is H1M

mrbunglez
I pay no mind to those brainless wonders. They can wallow in their own factory of sadness for all I care.Tua haters: "not enough for us"
At this point, they don't even deserve pity. And we haven't seen Tua's ceiling yet...far from it IMO. That Waddle TD was a thing of beauty yesterday. May be my favorite pass he's thrown. Barring catastrophe, it's gonna be great watching him grow over the next 6-12 years.Still talking about Tua haters: dumb.
My wife is so proud when anything grows at this point without medication.At this point, they don't even deserve pity. And we haven't seen Tua's ceiling yet...far from it IMO. That Waddle TD was a thing of beauty yesterday. May be my favorite pass he's thrown. Barring catastrophe, it's gonna be great watching him grow over the next 6-12 years.
I have no idea where this narrative even comes from. Maybe the Giants players talkin' **** last year, or Micah talkin' it this year, but it is complete BS. That Giants player was complaining all he did was throw short to his first read all game. Well...stop it. Make him move from it. Otherwise, STFU and take your L like a man.Also, yesterday was a great example showing that Tua has NO problems going through his reads and progressions
Not really though, at least for the Jets game... 3.9 air yards per attempt, and 8% aggressive%... Both dead last in the NFL. This isn't good/bad, it's interesting though.Without, Hill, like yesterday Tua is still aggressive but less reckless.
Not really though, at least for the Jets game... 3.9 air yards per attempt, and 8% aggressive%... Both dead last in the NFL. This isn't good/bad, it's interesting though.
Alot... but it's a big ass difference from how they operate with hill in... And even then, I have no idea how they operate from the plays hill sits in other games... This might have been a completely game dependent strategy too... Just found it interesting that he throws INTs at this higher of a rate with Hill on the field.Hmm, fair point, maybe aggressive wasn't the right word.
But I am curious how much those early designed screens or horizontal passes skewed that stat?
Either way, those #'s say something diferrent then me so. Can't really argue there haha
I don't know... It was an interesting discussion till you showed up...Oh, here come the Tuanons. they are hurt Tua is out of MVP convo.
I don't know... It was an interesting discussion till you showed up...