Tua is looking like Tua of old

He is definitely looking like he did at Bama. The confidence, the throws, he is evading more. The deep ball to Waddle right in stride with perfect placement.



Makes me think that his hip injury not only physically but mentally slowed him down.



Plus we have a coach that backs him up and believes in him. It's amazing what a vote of confidence can do for a player. Tua was getting beat up left and right by the media, explayers, and a lot of fans on this forum. I'm not sure why people who call themselves fans of a team want a player to fail. Imo they'd make bad teammates and I wouldn't want them backing me up at any time.



Can't wait for this season to progress. Tua is gonna put up some unbelievable numbers.