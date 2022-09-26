 Tua is looking like Tua of old | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is looking like Tua of old

Bfanlc

He is definitely looking like he did at Bama. The confidence, the throws, he is evading more. The deep ball to Waddle right in stride with perfect placement.

Makes me think that his hip injury not only physically but mentally slowed him down.

Plus we have a coach that backs him up and believes in him. It's amazing what a vote of confidence can do for a player. Tua was getting beat up left and right by the media, explayers, and a lot of fans on this forum. I'm not sure why people who call themselves fans of a team want a player to fail. Imo they'd make bad teammates and I wouldn't want them backing me up at any time.

Can't wait for this season to progress. Tua is gonna put up some unbelievable numbers.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

He really has been dialed-in on a vast majority of plays. His being top QBR makes sense.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

He seems confident looking deep now. Its refreshing.

And that laser beam he threw today to Cacraft was just magnificent.
 
