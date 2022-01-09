 Tua is not a franchise QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is not a franchise QB

R

risskybzns

Rookie
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
84
Reaction score
219
Age
52
Location
Boca Raton
I really don’t need to see anymore. He still looks lost. He threw an out pattern that could’ve easily been intercepted that was only a 10 yard out. Even when he has time He can’t hit the open receiver if it’s farther than 5 yards downfield. Duke Johnson on the first series then you had Howard make a great play and then you have what you’re stuck with a second string quarterback that’s your starter that doesn’t understand momentum doesn’t understand the clock and can’t throw the ball down field to me that is not the making of a franchise quarterback.
Go get Watson! At least we have some semblance of a chance!
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
1,697
Reaction score
1,482
goucfgo said:
Waddle catches that 85 yard touchdown and his stat line/this game look a lot different.
Click to expand...
If my mother had wheels she could have been a wagon
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
8,760
Reaction score
15,898
Age
69
Location
Miami
risskybzns said:
I really don’t need to see anymore. He still looks lost. He threw an out pattern that could’ve easily been intercepted that was only a 10 yard out. Even when he has time He can’t hit the open receiver if it’s farther than 5 yards downfield. Duke Johnson on the first series then you had Howard make a great play and then you have what you’re stuck with a second string quarterback that’s your starter that doesn’t understand momentum doesn’t understand the clock and can’t throw the ball down field to me that is not the making of a franchise quarterback.
Go get Watson! At least we have some semblance of a chance!
Click to expand...
Turn the tv off and don’t watch the Dolphins for the next 10 years. Because Tua will likely be their QB for the next decade and you have already stated you don’t need to see anymore.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,204
Reaction score
9,580
Location
Borneo
risskybzns said:
I really don’t need to see anymore. He still looks lost. He threw an out pattern that could’ve easily been intercepted that was only a 10 yard out. Even when he has time He can’t hit the open receiver if it’s farther than 5 yards downfield. Duke Johnson on the first series then you had Howard make a great play and then you have what you’re stuck with a second string quarterback that’s your starter that doesn’t understand momentum doesn’t understand the clock and can’t throw the ball down field to me that is not the making of a franchise quarterback.
Go get Watson! At least we have some semblance of a chance!
Click to expand...
You needed to start a new thread on this???? Please delete this dumb post and put it in the game thread
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,868
Reaction score
4,039
Age
29
Location
Florida
1972forever said:
Turn the tv off and don’t watch the Dolphins for the next 10 years. Because Tua will likely be their QB for the next decade and you have already stated you don’t need to see anymore.
Click to expand...

I can't think of anything worse at this point than Tua starting for 10 years if it looks anything like this season.
 
xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
2,038
Reaction score
742
Location
Los Angeles
I have been the biggest Tua supporters. I was bashing on this who hate Tua, bit I can't support him as our long term answer. He isn't a franchise qb. Borrow is able to do it with a crappy line. Tua should be able to do it too. If everything needs to be perfect for Tua to succeed then really ask yourself if he is the answer. ...
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
8,760
Reaction score
15,898
Age
69
Location
Miami
xSxPxHx said:
I have been the biggest Tua supporters. I was bashing on this who hate Tua, bit I can't support him as our long term answer. He isn't a franchise qb. Borrow is able to do it with a crappy line. Tua should be able to do it too. If everything needs to be perfect for Tua to succeed then really ask yourself if he is the answer. ...
Click to expand...
You don’t think having the best WR unit in the entire NFL and one of the top rushing teams in the NFL has anything to do with the success Burrow has had? I don’t know if Tua would be as good as Burrow but I doubt Burrow would being having that same success if he was with this Dolphins team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom