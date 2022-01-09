Tua is not a franchise QB

I really don’t need to see anymore. He still looks lost. He threw an out pattern that could’ve easily been intercepted that was only a 10 yard out. Even when he has time He can’t hit the open receiver if it’s farther than 5 yards downfield. Duke Johnson on the first series then you had Howard make a great play and then you have what you’re stuck with a second string quarterback that’s your starter that doesn’t understand momentum doesn’t understand the clock and can’t throw the ball down field to me that is not the making of a franchise quarterback.

Go get Watson! At least we have some semblance of a chance!