Tua Is Only the Seventh...

According to Tony Holzman-Escareno of NFL Research, he found that Tagovailoa became only the seventh player in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards, yards per attempt, and passer rating, all in the same season. The others to do so include a former Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer - Dan Marino. In fact, of the players who have accomplished this, three are in the Hall of Fame, two will be in the Hall of Fame, and the other will get HOF consideration.

Read article...CLICK HERE.
The article says all in the same season, but it should say finish leading the league in those categories at any point their careers. For example, Tua led the league in passer rating in 2022 and in yards in 2023.

I mention a month or so ago that Tua and Rivers are the only 2 of 65 qbs drafted in the first round since 2000 to accomplish the feat.
 
Should say only qbs to finish leading the league in those categories at any point in their career. For example Tua led the league in passer rating in 2022 and yards in 2023, not the same season.

I mentioned a month ago that Tua and Rivers are the only 2 out of 65 first round selected qbs since 2000 to accomplish the feat and Tua did in his first 4 seasons.
 
