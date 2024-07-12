Tua Is Only the Seventh...

Charlie Rivers
According to Tony Holzman-Escareno of NFL Research, he found that Tagovailoa became only the seventh player in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards, yards per attempt, and passer rating, all in the same season. The others to do so include a former Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer - Dan Marino. In fact, of the players who have accomplished this, three are in the Hall of Fame, two will be in the Hall of Fame, and the other will get HOF consideration.
Read article...CLICK HERE.