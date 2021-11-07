Tua is out, does Brissit win this game

The amount of vitriol people have toward a player they don't personally know, who has shown nothing but the strongest drive to improve and compete, is kinda pathetic.



Granted, he's looking more and more to be injury-prone, and that's a MASSIVE factor in him being a franchise QB or not, doesn't mean you have to treat him like he's a particular Raiders QB from a few years back, who absolutely malingered his pro career away.



#1 - Grier drafted him with the #5 pick overall, Tua didn't.

#2 - Flo and Grier haven't provided him at least an average NFL offensive staff and team to operate under, Tua didn't.

#3 - He has busted his *** to improve and be the hands-down starter for this team, regardless of injuries.

#4 - All reports are that he is 100% obsessed with physical fitness at a pro level, and this off-season's improvement is obvious.

#5 - Tua didn't start any Watson rumors, or talk to Houston management about a trade...but he's kept plugging away amidst all the noise.



Sure...his injuries may well run him out of the league, but how is that personal, when he's done everything within his power he could do?



Nothing to do with his religion, I'm anti-religion myself. Cut the man a break.