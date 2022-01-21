Tua is the closer

Tua is the best QB we have drafted since Dan Marino. He has a better winning record as a starting QB than Flo has as a Head Coach. The Tennessee loss is on him but in the Jaguars and Atlanta games, he had a position to win and Flo blew it with poor defensive coaching decisions and time management. Tua also helped win the Baltimore game even though he was not fully healthy. And lastly in the last New England after Flo's defense blew a big17pt lead in the 4th Quarter he sealed the win by using his legs. There are literally multiple games this year where Tua got us back or closed the game to win them. New England start of the season, Baltimore, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and New England at home end of the season.... all games he put us in position to win.



Outside of the Tennessee game, there is literally no game this season you can point and say Tua lost the game for us. But I just name six where he helped sealed the win for us. There is no 7 game winning streak without Tua!

This is why a major reason FLO got fired everyone saw Tua winning games and Flo blowing it! Tua is still young but has shown he can win close games in today's NFL you need closers!!