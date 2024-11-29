TUA IS THE GUY

Very lazy post. Who are the top tier QBs who would have put up less than 17 points yesterday and "folded on the road"

How do you know this? If they're a top tier QB then they probably have already proven they can put up points on the road in a key matchup.

Yesterday's game ended the narrative that Tua can't beat top teams? The Buffalo game was a much better indicator of that than last night. Tua made very few bad throws, but they were all during key points of the game.



I've watched every single one of Tua's starts and I see a QB who gets the ball out fast, is very accurate most of the time, but takes a lot of bad sacks, makes head scratching throws, and shows bravado at the worst possible times in the worst possible ways. I see deer in the headlights way too often in big moments. QBs shouldn't be sacked on 4th down unless the rush is in his face under a second.