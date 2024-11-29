TUA IS THE GUY

gfish24
Several top tier QBs would have folded big time being on the road and facing the stupid amount of pressure Tua had… he was prepared to “kill the narrative” yesterday, and it’s too bad his teammates weren’t prepared… Tua played exceptional considering the pressure and severe lack of a ground game… to continue this “narrative” that he can’t beat good teams is ridiculous… the fins as a team can’t beat good teams because they are lacking consistent competent play in the trenches