TUA IS THE GUY

Several top tier QBs would have folded big time being on the road and facing the stupid amount of pressure Tua had… he was prepared to “kill the narrative” yesterday, and it’s too bad his teammates weren’t prepared… Tua played exceptional considering the pressure and severe lack of a ground game… to continue this “narrative” that he can’t beat good teams is ridiculous… the fins as a team can’t beat good teams because they are lacking consistent competent play in the trenches
 
It has nothing to do with stats.

Put love on our team last night and he gets killed.

Put Tua on the Packers and they put up 50+

Stop blaming Tua.
 
This who Tua is, or isn't the guy discussion is analogous to debating the arrangement of deck chairs on the Titanic.

Do you think this franchise's management is competent and doing a good job?

If not, the rest is if no consequence.
 
Very lazy post. Who are the top tier QBs who would have put up less than 17 points yesterday and "folded on the road"
How do you know this? If they're a top tier QB then they probably have already proven they can put up points on the road in a key matchup.
Yesterday's game ended the narrative that Tua can't beat top teams? The Buffalo game was a much better indicator of that than last night. Tua made very few bad throws, but they were all during key points of the game.

I've watched every single one of Tua's starts and I see a QB who gets the ball out fast, is very accurate most of the time, but takes a lot of bad sacks, makes head scratching throws, and shows bravado at the worst possible times in the worst possible ways. I see deer in the headlights way too often in big moments. QBs shouldn't be sacked on 4th down unless the rush is in his face under a second.
 
Absolutely agree...this is not a Tua problem, but a team problem. Our defense has to be able to stop the run in those conditions, and tackle (20 missed tackles is embarrassing). Getting more pressure on the QB would help also. Our offense needs to be able to pick up more than 39 yards on the ground as well. In essence, this team needs to be more physical. This is either a coaching or personnel problem, and it needs to be fixed. Pass rush should be better when we have Phillips and Chubb back (if we keep Chubb)...but we need to find a thumper with top notch instincts for our middle linebacker and another stud DT to go next to Seiler.
 
That very statement indicates there are bigger issues, does it not?

I hate to break it to ppl, but the Tua discussion is moot at this point, IMO.

He is irrelevant. He is irrelevant if Grier/McD stay. He is irrelevant if we blow it up.
 
I don’t think management has done a good job, I’ve been clear about that in my posts… you got the QB- now put together and competent line… should’ve happened in 2022 or at the very least last offseason… All playoff QBs have a good oline- they went with what they had thinking their scheme could help mask it- and it can, but not against top tier competition- we’ve all seen this before, it isn’t rocket science- fix the fu$king line to give our skill players a chance
 
Tua makes McDaniel look better than what he is, we are married to him no matter what anyone thinks, we are not married to McDaniel or Grier for that matter. I'd like to see Tua play for a real Coach not a guy pretending to be one.
 
To answer this question ( I know it wasn’t directed to me)……the management has not done a good job

The on-going Tua debate is ridiculous in light of the larger issues of team make up, preparedness and attitude.
 
I think Tua's a better QB than Love but I also don't think it's quite this simple.

Tua's in a system that allows him to generally thrive (when he's not getting killed by shoddy pass pro). Tua's best in McDaniel's offense and McDaniel's offense needs Tua.

I don't think Tua performs as well in any other offense in the NFL. This system was tailored for him. Not that he'd be bad, but this is where he'd be his best.

And there aren't a lot of QBs, if any, better suited to run this offense. But there are better QBs in the NFL.
 
