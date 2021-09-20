 Tua is the man! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is the man!

Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

Rookie
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
57
Reaction score
93
Age
37
Location
Arlington, VA
I’m not surprised many of you are angry over the result today, but I really do think Tua is the long term answer. Not only that, but after all is said and done, the Flores-Tua duo is going to shatter all the Shula-Marino and Bellicheat-Brady records… combined. This is a dynasty in the building, and dynasties take some time to set up, but after they start getting momentum, they’ll be unstoppable. Just take a moment to appreciate greatnesses in the making, and don’t get upset over these debacles.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,948
Reaction score
27,885
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
391a754260c51f8b0f2045191991df44.jpg
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,320
Reaction score
1,992
Age
44
Location
MD
Tua-N MARINO said:
I’m not surprised many of you are angry over the result today, but I really do think Tua is the long term answer. Not only that, but after all is said and done, the Flores-Tua duo is going to shatter all the Shula-Marino and Bellicheat-Brady records… combined. This is a dynasty in the building, and dynasties take some time to set up, but after they start getting momentum, they’ll be unstoppable. Just take a moment to appreciate greatnesses in the making, and don’t get upset over these debacles.
Click to expand...
Don't quit your day job, your trolling and sarcasm sucks.
 
Joeb9

Joeb9

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2009
Messages
1,427
Reaction score
638
Location
Ft Myers, FL
Tua-N MARINO said:
I’m not surprised many of you are angry over the result today, but I really do think Tua is the long term answer. Not only that, but after all is said and done, the Flores-Tua duo is going to shatter all the Shula-Marino and Bellicheat-Brady records… combined. This is a dynasty in the building, and dynasties take some time to set up, but after they start getting momentum, they’ll be unstoppable. Just take a moment to appreciate greatnesses in the making, and don’t get upset over these debacles.
Click to expand...
Aloha baby🧑🏽‍🦽
 
C

CF Dolphan

Rookie
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
92
Reaction score
73
Location
Hollywood
I know this thread is satire but ironically enough there was a serious thread comparing Tua to Marino not too long ago on Finheaven
 
D

dolphan

Starter
Joined
May 4, 2002
Messages
422
Reaction score
170
I think we had an upgrade at QB when he left and it still didn’t matter.

is it any wonder he wasn’t voted captain when he takes two minutes to get off the field and then needs a cart for negative xray bruised ribs?

what person who works so hard through all kinds of pain and injury could respect this man?

he aint it.

hes trash.

move on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom