Tua is the man!

I’m not surprised many of you are angry over the result today, but I really do think Tua is the long term answer. Not only that, but after all is said and done, the Flores-Tua duo is going to shatter all the Shula-Marino and Bellicheat-Brady records… combined. This is a dynasty in the building, and dynasties take some time to set up, but after they start getting momentum, they’ll be unstoppable. Just take a moment to appreciate greatnesses in the making, and don’t get upset over these debacles.