Tua is the real deal ya’ll

Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's play vs Falcons Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Tua Tagovailoa’s play vs Falcons

You can just see it, You can see the growth you can see the mechanics you can see the vision. Just like somebody posted earlier he moves around in the pocket almost like Marino. Good accuracy good decision making. Looks like he has plenty of arm to me even though he didn’t take the Long shot against Atlanta really. It’s going to be a great year for him.I THINK TUA IS FOR REAL!! YALL!!