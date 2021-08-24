 Tua is the real deal ya’ll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is the real deal ya’ll

Go Flo

Go Flo

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
242
Reaction score
322
Age
49
Location
Bellair Bluffs
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's play vs Falcons

Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Tua Tagovailoa’s play vs Falcons
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

You can just see it, You can see the growth you can see the mechanics you can see the vision. Just like somebody posted earlier he moves around in the pocket almost like Marino. Good accuracy good decision making. Looks like he has plenty of arm to me even though he didn’t take the Long shot against Atlanta really. It’s going to be a great year for him.

I THINK TUA IS FOR REAL!! YALL!!
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
2,895
Reaction score
4,773
Location
A Cardboard Box
Either Friday night or Saturday before the game, I stumbled across a video having to do with Marino's quick release and watched a good portion of it.

During the course of the game against Atlanta, I was thinking those are Marino-like moves in the pocket at times.

If our OL can gel and give him that little bit of extra protection, he probably has an excellent future with us.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom