Tua jersey number debates and poll

Davie — Tua Tagovailoa is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins.But don’t worry, Dolphins fans.Tagovailoa respects the franchise’s best player, his number and the team’s history.Tagovailoa’s jersey number has not been decided yet, but he knows he will not wear Dan Marino’s retired No. 13 jersey, which was the same number he wore in college at Alabama."I’m not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired, and it should be,” Tagovailoa said shortly after Miami drafted him with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night.“Dan Marino, he's the goat. He’s like the mayor out there and I have much respect for him.”As for possible jersey numbers, Tagovailoa may have some limited options.No. 1 is available and would be fitting for Miami’s top pick in the draft.But No. 2 is worn by punter Matt Haack, while No. 3 is already occupied by fellow quarterback Josh Rosen.No. 4 could be an option, adding 1 and 3 from his No. 13.No. 6, No. 8, No. 9 are also available, while No. 5 is owned by practice squad quarterback Jake Rudock and No. 7 by kicker Jason Sanders.Tagovailoa did wear No. 11 in high school, but Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has owned the number for the past five seasons.Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick wears No. 14, while receivers Albert Wilson has No. 15, Gary Jennings has 16, Allen Hurns wears No. 17, Preston Williams has No. 18 and Jakeem Grant wears No. 19.Along with Marino’s No. 13, former Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese’s No. 12 jersey has been retired by the team.Whichever number Tagovailoa does wear will surely be a fan favorite for years to come.