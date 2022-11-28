Tua Last Year. "Do I Suck?'

In hindsight all of Ross’ hires - until MM - had no business being HCs. But Flores did more damage to the team than the others. Almost ruining Tua, alienating Minkah, whatever that was he did we Stills. He was a maniacFlores had no business being a head coach. I was excited about him at first bc the TNT wall was a "back to basics" approach, and he cleaned up the stupid penalties. Dude had no evaluation of offensive talent or scheme and he created the worst morale I've ever seen.
I think that’s because everyone believes their way is how you bring out the best in people. W Flores it was a tough love approach - see Minkah, Stills Tua - but it didn’t work which suggests he didn’t understand what made these guys tick. MM has far higher EQ and can relate to players and what they need / how to get through to them.It's amazing how one person can affect another.
If one person in a position of leadership decides to grind you into the ground, no matter how good you are/can be/might be, all the confidence in the world can be shaken.
Then comes along someone who takes the opposite approach and decides to nurture your potential greatness.
Wow to differing approaches.
I never get it with some of these football coaches. Why don't they want to bring the greatness out of everyone, rather than just "doing things their way?"
(And that's not even a shot at NFL coaches- I've seen it at multiple levels)