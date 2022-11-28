Tua Last Year. "Do I Suck?'

I understand the bird has to fly and that it's the NFL and there are no participation trophies to be had but Flores did absolutely nothing for Tua in terms of setting him up for success. The whole "Patriots Way" won't work if you don't have a rock solid field general to lead the team and if people remember there was no "Patriot Way" prior to Brady winning his second Super Bowl. It took time to instill that system and I am still not sure it works.



Flores needs to be an assistant coach, DC is probably the top of the rung for him, so not all men are cut out to be in charge but even the best need a support staff.