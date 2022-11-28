 Tua Last Year. "Do I Suck?' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Last Year. "Do I Suck?'

I understand the bird has to fly and that it's the NFL and there are no participation trophies to be had but Flores did absolutely nothing for Tua in terms of setting him up for success. The whole "Patriots Way" won't work if you don't have a rock solid field general to lead the team and if people remember there was no "Patriot Way" prior to Brady winning his second Super Bowl. It took time to instill that system and I am still not sure it works.

Flores needs to be an assistant coach, DC is probably the top of the rung for him, so not all men are cut out to be in charge but even the best need a support staff.
 
Flores had no business being a head coach. I was excited about him at first bc the TNT wall was a "back to basics" approach, and he cleaned up the stupid penalties. Dude had no evaluation of offensive talent or scheme and he created the worst morale I've ever seen.
 
It's amazing how one person can affect another.
If one person in a position of leadership decides to grind you into the ground, no matter how good you are/can be/might be, all the confidence in the world can be shaken.
Then comes along someone who takes the opposite approach and decides to nurture your potential greatness.
Wow to differing approaches.
I never get it with some of these football coaches. Why don't they want to bring the greatness out of everyone, rather than just "doing things their way?"
(And that's not even a shot at NFL coaches- I've seen it at multiple levels)
 
Sarnics13 said:
Flores had no business being a head coach. I was excited about him at first bc the TNT wall was a "back to basics" approach, and he cleaned up the stupid penalties. Dude had no evaluation of offensive talent or scheme and he created the worst morale I've ever seen.
In hindsight all of Ross’ hires - until MM - had no business being HCs. But Flores did more damage to the team than the others. Almost ruining Tua, alienating Minkah, whatever that was he did we Stills. He was a maniac
 
Bopkin02 said:
It's amazing how one person can affect another.
If one person in a position of leadership decides to grind you into the ground, no matter how good you are/can be/might be, all the confidence in the world can be shaken.
Then comes along someone who takes the opposite approach and decides to nurture your potential greatness.
Wow to differing approaches.
I never get it with some of these football coaches. Why don't they want to bring the greatness out of everyone, rather than just "doing things their way?"
(And that's not even a shot at NFL coaches- I've seen it at multiple levels)
I think that’s because everyone believes their way is how you bring out the best in people. W Flores it was a tough love approach - see Minkah, Stills Tua - but it didn’t work which suggests he didn’t understand what made these guys tick. MM has far higher EQ and can relate to players and what they need / how to get through to them.
 
Can't imagine Flores ever getting another head coach opportunity. Thankfully. Putting aside all the lawsuit and PR headaches, how could he possibly answer any interview questions on his handling of Tua? He screwed that up as badly as one could possibly screw it up. He had a person of character with tremendous upside that he actively tried to sabotage so that he could bring in a clown of Watson with all his baggage.
 
