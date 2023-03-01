Tua laughs at how Rick Ross pronounces his name. 😂

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,809
- Reaction score
- 28,463
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Just click on the tweet, she has it on there. It’s pure gold.I went on YouTube to listen to how Rick Ross pronounced Tua’s name and it’s hilarious. If you want a good laugh, check it out on YouTube.
Thanks, I completely overlooked the tweet in the upper left hand corner. I listened to Tua say check it out on YouTube, so I did. Clicking the tweet would have obviously been faster. Either way, it gave me the best laugh in a while.Just click on the tweet, she has it on there. It’s pure gold.