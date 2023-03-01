 Tua laughs at how Rick Ross pronounces his name. 😂 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua laughs at how Rick Ross pronounces his name. 😂

1

1972forever

I went on YouTube to listen to how Rick Ross pronounced Tua’s name and it’s hilarious. If you want a good laugh, check it out on YouTube.
 
1

1972forever

mrbunglez said:
Just click on the tweet, she has it on there. It’s pure gold.
Click to expand...
Thanks, I completely overlooked the tweet in the upper left hand corner. I listened to Tua say check it out on YouTube, so I did. Clicking the tweet would have obviously been faster. Either way, it gave me the best laugh in a while.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Rozaaaaaaaaay!!!




